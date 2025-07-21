The best Good Luck modules are getting One UI 8 support with cool new features

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Good Lock modules like Home Up, MultiStar, NavStar, and QuickStar have been updated with support for One UI 8.

Home Up’s update also brings several new features and improvements to the DIY Home Screen feature.

One UI 8 stable is expected to reach many more smartphones across Samsung’s lineup in the near future.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE are out, and they are the first phones to get a stable version of One UI 8. With their launch done and dusted, we expect Samsung to begin rolling out stable One UI 8 to the rest of its lineup very soon. In anticipation of an impending rollout, Samsung has updated its HomeUp and MultiStar Good Lock modules to support One UI 8, so power users feel right at home with the update.

We’ve spotted updates for MultiStar, Home Up, NavStar, and QuickStar modules that make them compatible with One UI 8:

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

MultiStar One UI 8 update

As you can see, the MultiStar module has been updated to v10.0.32 with support for One UI 8. This update also brings an exclusive “Launcher widget” feature for the Flip 7 that helps you add app widgets to the phone’s cover display, and two new settings for all multi-window support devices.

The App Screen Size Conversion setting provides an icon for easy switching between full, landscape, and portrait modes, whereas the Portrait Mode Screen Ration Adjustment setting lets you toggle between 16:9 and 21:9 ratios.

Home Up One UI 8 update

Home Up is one of the most prolific Good Lock modules you can install on your Samsung Galaxy phone, and it’s getting a sizeable update for One UI 8 devices. First spotted by Sammy Fans, the updated module now brings a ton of new features, many of which are for the DIY Home Screen, like alignment guides, item grouping, edit lock, floating toolbar, and more.

You also get several tools to fine-tune app launch animations, which is pretty cool. You can now fully customize everything from transparency and speed to animation curves, corner transformations, and even how the background and wallpaper transition.

Other notable changes to Home Up include Page Indicator Hiding for a clean home screen, Horizontal Scrolling in “Alphabetical Order” mode, HomeUp Quick Access pop-up, and more. You can see the complete changelog below.

Combined, these are substantial updates to some of the most prolific Good Lock modules, and the newer features will be appreciated once more phones get their stable One UI 8 update.

The NavStar and QuickStar modules have also been updated with support for One UI 8, but their changelog doesn’t contain any other interesting tidbits.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.