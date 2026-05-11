Breaking: Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 8.5 to Galaxy S25 users in the US

Samsung has finally started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update to the Galaxy S25 series in the US.

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The update was officially released in South Korea last week and was expected to start rolling out to Galaxy phones in the US this week. According to tipster CID on X , stable One UI 8.5 is now available to Galaxy S25 users in the US, with version numbers S938USQU9CZDP/S938UOYN9CZDP. It’s 4408.31 MB in size and also carries the April security patch.

The stable One UI 8.5 update adds a host of features to the Galaxy S25 series that were previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 lineup. Samsung users in the US can also expect the update to roll out to other older Galaxy phones soon, possibly starting today itself.

The list of devices included in Samsung’s official list for the first phase of the One UI 8.5 rollout includes:

Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and S25 FE

Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, and S24 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6

Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 Ultra

Here’s the full One UI 8.5 changelog for the Galaxy S25 series, based on previous leaks: