Galaxy S25 series gets eighth One UI 8.5 beta release with improved security

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the eighth One UI 8.5 beta (firmware ZZCD) for the Galaxy S25 series in several global regions.

The update includes the March 5, 2026, security patch and numerous bug fixes.

Samsung is continuing with the One UI 8.5 beta program for the Galaxy S25 series, now at Beta 8. Tarun Vats reports on X that One UI 8.5 beta 8, with firmware version ending in ZZCD, is rolling out to Galaxy S25 series owners in South Korea, India, Germany, and the UK.

Given Samsung’s previous plans, this update should also roll out to the Galaxy S25 series in the US very soon.

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This ZZCD build is approximately 900MB in size and includes the March 5, 2026, security patch level. Big highlights from the changelog are a new story type in the Gallery, and a ton of bug fixes: Providing a new story type in the gallery (monthly/quarterly/annual rewind)

Improved camera quick view thumbnail breakage issue when cloud-exclusive videos are the latest

Fixed the issue where setting value does not be initialized when the original was restored after changing the save resolution in Studio

Fixed an error where the original was not restored to the initial value after changing the save resolution in Studio

Improved flickering when updating real-time notification cards

Improved the issue where the bubble notification badge does not disappear after checking the received bubble notification

Fixed an error where the clock shortcut disappears when the screen turns off while running Now Brief

Improved the error where the date is displayed incorrectly when saving after editing a video with metadata errors

Improved the error where scrolling captures in Naver Map are broken or do not capture

Improved the issue where certain folders cannot be copied when connecting to share storage with Galaxy Book4

It remains to be seen just how long Samsung will continue the Galaxy S25 series’ One UI 8.5 beta program. While we appreciate that Samsung is doing its best to fix bugs, it’s still a little disappointing to see the company’s ex-flagship still on an outdated Android version despite Android 17 being out for months at this point. We hope Samsung allocates more resources, fixes bugs, and rolls out a stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 series soon.

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