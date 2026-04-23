Galaxy S25's One UI 8.5 changelog leaks: Here's what new with this update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR What looks to be the changelog for stable One UI 8.5 on Galaxy S25 has been posted online.

The update will include Galaxy AI improvements, among other new features.

We’re expecting the update to roll out in the coming weeks.

Android 16-based One UI 8.5 debuted on the Galaxy S26 series earlier this year, and Samsung’s been hard at work since getting its latest Android update ready for older models. Earlier this week, the S25 series got its 10th One UI 8.5 beta build, a chunky update that included a number of bugfixes. We’re expecting the stable version to roll out in the coming weeks — and now, we’ve seen what it’ll bring to the Galaxy S25.

Prolific Samsung tipster Tarun Vats has shared screenshots on X that he says represent the changelog for stable One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S25 series. The purported changelog itself doesn’t include any surprises, but that it exists at all does seem like additional evidence a stable release could be around the corner.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We’ve already seen One UI 8.5, and this latest changelog doesn’t change anything we know about it. The bulleted list highlights upgrades like 8.5’s visual overhaul (“a more refined and sophisticated design”), camera tweaks, an improved Bixby experience, and of course, a bunch of AI tools.

Exclusive! 🔥 Galaxy S25 Series One UI 8.5 Stable changelog has been spotted. 👀 Build Version 👇

S931BXXU9CZDN (Could Change) All details are in the images attached in the thread. 📸 We’re close to the official rollout now. 👀 Repost 🔄, Galaxy Fam! pic.twitter.com/Pi14XpMSP6 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 23, 2026

A lot of the changelog is dedicated to Galaxy AI features, particularly ones that allow for image manipulation. One UI 8.5 will bring options to edit photos with text prompts and copy objects from one photo to another, as well as an app drawer shortcut to Creative Studio, which lets users prompt Samsung’s AI to synthesize custom wallpapers and stickers. It also highlights call screening using Bixby Text Call — a feature already available on S25 without One UI 8.5. It’s not immediately clear what difference the update will make there.

Previous leaks point to One UI 8.5 stable hitting Galaxy S25 phones in Korea by the end of the month, with other regions to follow as soon as the week after.

Follow