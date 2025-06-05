Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9 deals: Both at all-time low prices!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great phone that won’t break the bank? If you still want something high-end, I usually recommend phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 or the Google Pixel 9 base models. These still offer a premium experience, but the price is more reasonable. They also happen to be smaller phones, which many of us prefer. They are also both at their all-time low prices right now, but which one should you pick? Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 for $624.99 ($175 off) Buy the Google Pixel 9 for $599 ($200 off)

Both of these offers come from Amazon, but there are some things you need to keep in mind. The Samsung Galaxy S25 deal is only available for two color models: Silver Shadow and Mint. In the case of the Google Pixel 9, all color versions are equally discounted.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $175.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has an excellent reputation. In fact, S25 phones might be even more popular than Google’s own devices! It’s for a good reason, though. These phones are awesome, offering a premium experience that is really hard to beat.

We’ll be straight and tell you it isn’t quite as amazing as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra, but it is still a high-end handset. To be honest, most people will do just fine with this phone, and the others may be a bit overkill for many.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 still comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. Performance won’t really suffer, and this phone can still handle any app, game, or task. As already mentioned, the phone is smaller, so it has a 6.2-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. It still has a 120Hz refresh rate, so motion is just as smooth. It’s still a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel, so it looks gorgeous, with vibrant colors and deep blacks.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Furthermore, the design is gorgeous, offering a sleek look and a really solid construction. It has an aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. Just like all other high-end modern phones, it also gets an IP68 rating.

It has a really nice camera system. It’s actually the same as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus one. While neither of these phones can match the Ultra model in terms of picture quality, both can take outstanding photos. The battery is smaller at 4,000mAh, but we found it can still last a whole day on a full charge. When depleted, you can juice up the phone at 25W wired or 15W wireless speeds.

All things considered, you’ll get a phone with plenty of power, a really nice design, and an overall higher-end experience. The Samsung UI is also more complex, which means it has a bunch of cool features you don’t always find in other smartphones. It helps that it also gets a seven-year update promise, which is among the best update commitments in the industry. The only brand that matches Samsung in this regard is Google.

If you want to learn more, we have a full Samsung Galaxy S25 review.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is excellent, but many of you prefer the Google experience. The UI is cleaner, and Pixel phones are always among the first to get Android updates.

The Google Pixel 9 is technically also a high-end phone, but it is the smaller brother in its premium family, just like the S25. They are direct competitors, so the offerings are quite similar.

The Pixel 9 still has a great design, features an aluminum frame, and even has the same Gorilla Glass Victus construction, along with the IP68 rating.

This phone is quite powerful, featuring a Google Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM. The performance will be more than enough to keep the majority of people happy. You would honestly need to push the phone really hard to see it slow down.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The display is also smaller, at 6.3 inches. It’s an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. And yes, it also has a 120Hz refresh rate. Even battery life is about the same, averaging about a full day per charge. It charges a bit faster, but not by much. It can reach 27W speeds wired or 15W wirelessly.

Pixels are known for their cameras, and the Google Pixel 9 is no exception. Of course, the Pro models have better cameras, but the Pixel 9 still shoots outstanding photos.

Remember we told you the only brand that matches Samsung in update promises is Google? Yeah, the Google Pixel 9 also gets a seven-year update commitment.

You really can’t go wrong with the Pixel 9. It’s likely a better option if you like the vanilla Android UI, would prefer getting faster Android updates, and like Google’s design language better. Otherwise, the experience will actually be quite similar.

Here’s our full Google Pixel 9 review, if you’re interested. Both of these phones are amazing, and right now, they offer a bunch of value for your hard-earned dollars. If you want more help, though, here is our full comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Google Pixel 9. Of course, you can always refer to our list of the best Android phones to find some other alternatives.