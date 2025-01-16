'Hey, Gemini!' Mega Galaxy S25 leak confirms major AI upgrades and lots more

Tecnoblog

TL;DR A major leak has revealed promotional material confirming specs for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, including camera and battery configurations, design, and new AI features.

The Galaxy S25 lineup will integrate Google’s Gemini AI assistant, offering advanced cross-app functionality like extracting details from YouTube videos and generating notes with a single command.

Samsung’s new “Now Brief” feature provides personalized daily summaries with weather updates, activity recaps, suggestions, and more.

From now until January 22, you can expect Galaxy S25 leaks to pour out of every corner. The phones are coming in hot, and as usual, Samsung has failed to keep information about the flagships from leaking out. A fresh Galaxy S25 leak has now revealed a treasure trove of promotional material belonging to the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, confirming everything from camera specs to battery sizes, design, and some AI features.

While we’ve already heard a lot about the specifications of the Galaxy S25 lineup, the latest leak from Tecnoblog includes visuals that all but confirm rumors about the camera and battery configurations for the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. Here’s how the specs stack up:

New Gemini integration

Beside the specs, the leak reveals some interesting bits about Gemini integration and a new Now Brief feature coming to the Galaxy S25 series.

A promo image posted in the article shows that the Galaxy S25 phones will accept the “Hey, Gemini” voice command, indicating that Samsung is introducing a deeper integration with Google’s AI assistant. While we were expecting Bixby to gain next-generation capabilities, it seems Gemini will take center stage on the new flagships instead.

The image also shows that Gemini will be able to perform functions across multiple apps on the new phones. It highlights how the AI could possible extract information from a YouTube video and create a Note using that information with a single command. This cross-app functionality is also something Samsung recently showcased in a teaser the company posted on YouTube just the other day. At that time, we didn’t know Gemini would be the AI helper doing all the heavy lifting. We thought it would be a Galaxy AI-infused Bixby. Looks like Samsung has opted for Google’s powerful AI assistant over its own.

Now Brief feature

The leaked image above shows that the Galaxy S25 series is getting a new “Now Brief” feature that will provide users a personalized summary of their day. It feels like a rehash of the Google Now feature from yesteryears.

The image shows that Now Brief will include cards with information about the weather, suggestions for using different features, a recap of images clicked during the day, daily activity goals, and more. We’re guess the feature will use AI to collate all this information from various apps and other connected Galaxy devices.

