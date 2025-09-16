Looking for a smartphone deal? Samsung has plenty today!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

These offers are available from Amazon, with the only exception being the Galaxy Z Fold 7 one, which comes directly from the Samsung website. The discount applies to all color versions available, regardless of which device you buy. These vary by device, so check out the options before purchasing!

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (free upgrade to 256GB and $100 gift card) Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (free upgrade to 256GB and $100 gift card) Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the mid-range experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones. See price at Amazon Save $160.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you’re like me, you might not want to get the best of the best smartphones. They are expensive, and honestly, many of us can be perfectly happy with a mudget or mid-tier smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) offers a nearly high-end experience at a much more welcoming price of $649.99. Because of its recent launch, you will also get a free storage upgrade to 256GB and a free $100 gift card.

While it won’t be as equipped as the main Galaxy S25 series, this is a pretty nice phone. It comes with a Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, which is actually the same as the non-Pro international versions of the Galaxy S24 series. It also gets 8GB of RAM, which is plenty good for most casual users.

The display is still large at 6.7 inches, and it has a gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system is decent, albeit not impressive. Additionally, the battery is nicely sized at 4,900mAh. It can actually charge pretty fast, too (45W wired and 25W wirelessly).

You’ll enjoy a pretty nice design, featuring an enhanced armor aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus+. It still has an IP68 rating, too!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Limited Time Deal!

I am a huge fan of smaller phones, but those are becoming a dying breed these days. The good news is that thin phones are getting pretty popular now, making them the next best option for keeping your pockets from getting too bulky. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of the hottest thin phones around, measuring only 5.8mm in thickness!

Despite its slim profile and low price, the device is quite capable. Its design is sleek and sturdy, as any Samsung flagship should be. It features a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 in the front, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back. It still gets an IP68 rating.

The specs are just as impressive, sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. This means performance will be up there with the best phones.

The display is gorgeous. It sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Again, this is pretty much as good as the high-end models.

Of course, there are some downsides to making such a thin phone. The main one is that the battery is significantly smaller, at 3,900mAh. The camera system is good, but it won’t match the main Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thinnest, lightest Z Fold to date • More durable design • 200MP primary camera • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy MSRP: $1,999.99 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung Save $350.00 See price at Samsung Save $420.00 See price at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best foldable phone available right now. Its only main competitor is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which launches on October 9, 2025.

If you want in on the fun, Samsung is currently offering the 512GB model for just $1,699.99. This amounts to a $420 discount on the full $2,119.99 retail price!

It’s still not a cheap phone, but this foldable is no joke. It comes with a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. The main highlight is definitely the internal screen, which is gorgeous. You’ll enjoy your favorite content on a huge 8.0-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,184 x 1,968 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. If you don’t feel like unfolding the phone all the time, you can also use the external 6.5-inch screen for quicker tasks.

This phone is made with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It has an IP48 rating, but this is pretty standard for foldable phones. The first foldable phone with an IP68 rating is actually the Pixel 10 Pro Fold!

Just as with thin phones, making a foldable device has its challenges. This one has a 4,400mAh battery, which isn’t much when you consider the giant screen and powerful specs the device features. Sadly, charging is also a bit on the slower side for a handset this expensive. It can juice up at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly. Again, the camera system is decent but not outstanding.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

As awesome as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, some of us prefer foldable flip phones. And if you prioritize saving over impressive specs, Samsung has the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. It usually costs $899.99, which is a pretty fair price for a flip phone, but right now, it’s only $699.99.

This is a fantastic little handset. It sports an Exynos 2500 processor and 12GB of RAM. That is actually a high-end chipset, primarily used in other markets. The display is plenty large at 6.9 inches, and you’ll love the Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, which happens to have a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, there are the foldable downsides. We definitely wish the 4,300mAh battery were bigger, and the charging is also on the lower end (25W wired and 15W wirelessly). It also has the usual IP48 rating most foldables get. And again, the camera system is decent.

It’s a really nice flip phone if you really like Samsung foldables and want to save some cash! We’re not sure how long any of these deals will last, so jump on them while you can!

