All the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE camera specs just leaked

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE will apparently offer an 8MP 3x telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

These secondary rear cameras would be in line with previous Galaxy FE models.

A previous leak also points to the same 50MP main camera as prior models, along with a 12MP selfie camera.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 FE much later in the year, giving people a flagship-level experience at a cheaper launch price. A trusted outlet recently reported selfie and main camera details, and the same source has now revealed the secondary cameras.

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy S25 FE has an 8MP 3x telephoto camera. This would be in line with every Galaxy FE model, dating back to 2020’s Galaxy S20 FE.

On the one hand, we’re glad to still see a telephoto camera. However, this is a truly ancient zoom camera compared to even some mid-range phones in 2025. The $460 Nothing Phone 3a Pro, in particular, has a more modern 3x 50MP camera. Companies use these extra megapixels to deliver much better hybrid and digital zoom. So expect the S25 FE to lag far behind some of these handsets as you zoom in past 3x.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy phone is also said to have a 12MP ultrawide camera, which seemingly matches every other Galaxy FE phone to date.

GalaxyClub previously reported that the Galaxy S25 FE would also have the same 50MP main camera as before and a 12MP selfie camera. The latter would mostly be an upgrade over the S24 FE and would be in line with the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung is also tipped to use the same Exynos 2400e chip as the S24 FE. So between this chip and the mostly stagnant camera specs, Samsung will likely need to lean heavily on software to deliver improved image quality and camera performance.

