Not a Pixel 10a fan? The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is at a record-low price!

The Google Pixel 10a is all the hype right now, and I even covered an awesome deal on it earlier. That said, people have different preferences, and you may prefer Samsung’s budget mid-tier handset. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the Pixel 10a’s main competitor, and it’s at a record-low price of $449.99 right now. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE for just $449.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The offer is available for all color versions available directly from Amazon. These include Navy, White, Icy Blue, and Jet Black.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a more affordable experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is definitely not as popular as Google’s budget phone, but some of you may prefer it. It’s also actually discounted to $449.99. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10a is $499, so you’d pay $50 less for Samsung’s alternative. Not to mention, some of you prefer Samsung’s devices.

This handset offers a solid design, just like every other Samsung device. It’s slim, lightweight, sleek-looking, and pretty durable. You’re getting an aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass Victus+ construction. Additionally, it gets an IP68 rating.

Looks and build quality aside, the rest of the experience is very close to what you would get from a higher-end phone. It has a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of performance, you’re getting quite a good experience, too. It features an Exynos 2400 chipset, the same processor international versions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series use. While it is technically a previous-generation chip, it is a very good one. You’ll also get 8GB of RAM, which is not impressive but pretty decent.

The 4,900mAh battery capacity isn’t much to write home about, but it isn’t bad either. You can charge it at 45W wired or 15W wirelessly, so it is will charge pretty quickly when needed. Another awesome benefit is that it gets a seven-year update promise, so the phone will stay relevant for quite a while.

Make sure to get yours sooner rather than later, as this deal might not last very long. This is a record-low price, after all.

