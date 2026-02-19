Deal: Get a free $100 gift card when you buy a Google Pixel 10a!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting a brand-new Google Pixel 10a? It’s already a great option for the $499 retail price, and it is too soon for an actual discount. That said, the deal is being sweetened with a free $100 gift card. Buy the Google Pixel 10a for $499 and get a free gift card ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, so you’ll get an Amazon gift card. If you prefer Best Buy, the popular retailer also offers the same deal and gives you a Best Buy gift card. The offer applies to all color versions: Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender.

Google Pixel 10a with $100 gift card Google Pixel 10a with $100 gift card Google's best AI features, in a more affordable mid-tier device Google Pixel 10a is a refined mid-range phone built around Tensor G4, a brighter 120Hz 6.3-inch display, tougher Gorilla Glass 7i, satellite SOS, and trickled-down Pixel AI features — paired with a reliable dual-camera system, 30W charging, and seven years of updates. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Google Pixel A series smartphones have long been known for their accessible prices, despite offering a near-high-end experience. The brand-new Google Pixel 10a is not the exception.

That said, it’s always nice to catch a good deal, and while this phone just launched and actual discounts don’t come this soon, getting a free $100 gift card is definitely a nice incentive. You could get some nice phone accessories. Some of us can also get groceries from Amazon, so the savings are much more noticeable in that case as well.

The Google Pixel 10a is quite a nice phone, too. It has great performance considering the price, thanks to a Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It also comes with a nice 6.3-inch P-OLED display, featuring a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Even the design and build quality are pretty decent. The colors are super fun, and the minimalist look is very sleek. The build quality is an area where cheaper phones usually suffer, but this one comes with an aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass 7i front, as well as an IP68 rating.

The camera system is decent, as is the 5,100mAh battery. You can charge it at 30W wired or 10W wirelessly.

Overall, you’re getting a pretty pleasant experience from a phone that is only $499. The $100 gift card is really just a cherry on top. Catch this deal while you can! These launch deals don’t tend to last very long.

Call to action

Follow