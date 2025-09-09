Are you getting a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE? It comes with a free storage upgrade and gift card!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Just released last week, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE isn’t getting all the hype leading Samsung phones get, but it could still be a good acquisition for many. Especially now that you can still get a free 256GB storage upgrade and a free $100 gift card when you buy it. Will you be taking advantage of this offer? Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE with 256GB of storage and a free $100 gift card for $649.99 ($160 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and you’ll get the same deal regardless of the color version you pick. Available colors include Jetblack, White, Navy, and Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (free upgrade to 256GB and $100 gift card) Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (free upgrade to 256GB and $100 gift card) Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the mid-range experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones. See price at Amazon Save $160.00 Limited Time Deal!

Remember, the FE (Fan Edition) devices aim to offer a near-high-end experience, but at a more reasonable price point. As such, it will obviously make some sacrifices, but not enough to make the phone drop too much into lower-end status.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not have the same top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, but it has a Samsung Exynos 2400 chip, which is still pretty good. This is actually the same processor found on the non-Pro models of the Samsung Galaxy S24. It also has 8GB of RAM, which isn’t impressive by today’s standards, but it is still plenty good for general multitasking.

The device has a pretty large 6.7-inch display. It’s a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a decent camera system featuring 50MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors. Even the battery is pretty nicely sized at 4,900mAh, and you can charge it as fast as 45W wired. What’s surprising is that wireless charging can reach 25W. This is actually faster than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 15W wireless charging!

The design is also pretty nice. It sports an enhanced armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. You’ll enjoy an IP68 rating for both water and dust resistance.

Overall, the phone seems pretty nice, even if it may not be a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S24 FE. Some may also prefer the Galaxy S25. Regardless, this deal makes the phone a bit more enticing, as you’re basically getting an extra $160 of value while still paying the base price of $649.99. You might want to sign up quickly, though, because this is pretty much a launch offer, and it might end relatively soon.

