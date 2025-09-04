Galaxy S25 FE vs S24 FE: Here's why I wouldn't upgrade

It’s here. Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE, a phone that impresses in many ways and serves as an affordable alternative to the more feature-packed Galaxy S25 series. While I believe the phone is a solid purchase, the more important question for many is whether it’s worth upgrading to from last year’s Galaxy S24 FE.

In short, the answer is no. The days when a yearly smartphone upgrade made sense for most people are long gone. The incremental changes between generations are simply not significant enough to justify the cost. I’ll explain exactly why that is and which phone you should consider buying if you’re truly fed up with your Galaxy S24 FE.

So, what’s new?

Looking at the specs and features, it’s clear there isn’t a massive difference between the Galaxy S25 FE and its predecessor. However, there are a few notable upgrades that might sway some buyers.

One of the biggest improvements, in my opinion, is the larger battery. The S25 FE comes with a 4,900mAh battery, which is a 200mAh increase over the S24 FE’s cell. This should translate to a better overall battery life, although we’ll have to wait for our official review for more accurate, real-world data.

Speaking of the battery, the Galaxy S25 FE is Qi2-ready (without magnets), which enables faster wireless charging. The phone supports 45W wired and 25W wireless charging, a significant jump from the 25W and 15W you get with its predecessor. According to Samsung, this means you can expect to go from zero to 65% in 30 minutes on the S25 FE, while the S24 FE only gets to about 50% in the same time frame.

The Galaxy S25 FE also features a higher-resolution 12MP selfie camera, up from the 10MP camera on the S24 FE. Additionally, since it runs Android 16 out of the box, it will receive at least one more major OS update than its predecessor. Both phones, however, come with the same great software promise, which I’ll get to in the next section.

The chipset is also different, as the phone packs the Exynos 2400 under the hood — a slightly improved version of the Exynos 2400e found in the S24 FE.

On the design front, the S25 FE is both thinner (by 8%) and lighter (by 11%) than last year’s model. It’s also a little more compact despite having the same screen size and features a 13% larger vapor chamber to help with heat management.

More similar than different

The rest of the major specifications and features between the two devices are more or less identical. As already mentioned, the screen remains the same size at 6.7 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both sport an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, come with seven years of security and OS updates, and have a glass back for a premium look and feel. The memory variants are also the same, with both models offering 8GB of RAM and coming with either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

The rear camera system is the same on both devices.

The rear camera system is also largely the same from a hardware perspective. Both phones have a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The overall design hasn’t changed much either, outside of a few differences in color options.

When all is said and done, the phones are more alike than they are different. Spending at least $650 to upgrade doesn’t seem like a smart choice if you ask me. Of course, if you really care about the few minor upgrades and money is no object, then go for it. But for most people, sticking with the Galaxy S24 FE is the better choice. It’s still a great phone with plenty of years of software support left.

Which phone should I upgrade to?

If you’re genuinely fed up with your Galaxy S24 FE for whatever reason and have decided to upgrade, I recommend you bypass the FE series altogether and buy the Galaxy S25 instead. You can likely get it for around $70 more than the new S25 FE on Amazon, as the phone has been out since February and can often be found at a discount.

This upgrade makes more sense because you get more RAM at 12GB, an improved camera system, a faster Snapdragon chipset, and a brighter display, among other things.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S25 has a smaller 6.2-inch display compared to the S25 FE’s 6.7-inch screen. For some, this is a downgrade, but for me, a smaller form factor is an advantage. If you’re not on the same page, the Galaxy S25 Plus makes more sense, as it matches the S25 FE’s 6.7-inch display. You will, however, have to pay more for it.

Also, don’t forget to check out the latest Google Pixel phones if you’re willing to switch brands.

That’s my take, what’s yours? Do you think an upgrade to the S25 FE is worth it? Cast your vote in the poll above and let me know your reasoning in the comments.

