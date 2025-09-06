Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S25 FE: 4 reasons why the cheaper one isn’t worth it

With every passing year, the Galaxy S25 FE has been inching closer to the main high-end lineup, both in features and price. They share the same software with One UI 8, boast top-notch build quality, have great displays, top-tier IP ratings, and whatnot.

But what started as a solid mid-tier phone that felt like a flagship without the flagship money is now becoming a less enticing deal. With the gap bridging, there are more reasons to spend that extra cash on the standard Galaxy S25 to get a better phone overall.

Here’s why I’d pick the Galaxy S25 over the Galaxy S25 FE.

Smaller, lighter form factor

Given the strain larger phones put on my wrist, I absolutely abhor heavy devices. I certainly don’t want my phone to worsen my ulnar nerve syndrome. And when I can get by with a handset that weighs just a little over 160 grams, why would I bother with something nearing 200 grams?

I know the difference doesn’t look huge on paper, but in reality, it can be a dealbreaker. And yes, a smaller phone usually means a smaller battery, I agree. However, I mostly drive around with my phone plugged into my car’s USB port for Android Auto, so it’s always full wherever I go. For occasional travel, I always have a small power bank handy.

There aren’t that many days on which I actually need a marathon battery life, so I’d rather not lug around a phone as heavy as a brick all the time.

Better internals

In the age of AI running offline — something that’s notoriously power-hungry — no amount of RAM feels like enough. The Galaxy S25 FE ships with 8GB, while 12GB is standard on the true flagship, Galaxy S25. That means even with AI models working hard in the background without me realizing, my apps won’t suddenly reload the moment I switch back to them.

And then there’s the processor. The S25 FE runs on the Exynos 2400, while the S25 rocks a Snapdragon 8 Elite. No matter how close Exynos chips claim to get to Snapdragon, they have a reputation — and not a good one. That alone makes me lean towards the Galaxy S25, even if it costs a bit more.

The miscellaneous

There are also smaller but meaningful differences. The non-FE model gets a slightly higher-res telephoto camera that takes sharper portraits. When every pixel counts in my portraits with a nice background bokeh, I’m choosing the sharper one. On top of that, Samsung has reserved its fancy Next Gen ProVisual Engine for better image processing for the flagship phone, making it a more complete camera system.

Then there’s durability. The Galaxy S25 uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the FE is stuck on Victus+. It’s sure not a dealbreaker, but it’s good to know you’re getting more value with the upgrade.

And while this may not matter that much to most users, Samsung often prioritises its main S lineup for major Android upgrades before they trickle down to mid-range phones, including the FE models. So, both phones technically promise the same seven years of updates, the S25 FE would end up lower on the company’s priority list a couple of years from now.

It’s just a few bucks more

Speaking of value, I honestly think the Galaxy S25 is the better deal, even if it seems a bit more expensive at first glance.

Individually, these differences between the two phones may feel minor. But add them all up, and the Galaxy S25 gives you all the niceties in a package that fits better in your hand. And the price makes it all worth it.

The Galaxy S25 has been out for a few months, so you can find it for as little as $720 for the 128GB model — same storage as the S25 FE. For just $70 more, you’re getting so much more. For $779, you can even double that storage to 256GB. Now, why wouldn’t I spend barely 70 bucks more for a richer experience on something I’ll use seven hours a day, every day, for the next four years?

Okay, the Galaxy S25 FE isn’t that terrible

I know my personal choice is the standard Galaxy S25, but that doesn’t mean the S25 FE is a bad phone. It’s got a beefier 4,900 mAh battery, which is great for people who stay away from chargers longer than I do. It even charges at 45W — something the S25 can’t match. Its display is bigger, which some may prefer, and it’s also the first phone to get the One UI 8 stable build, while other models still wait.

So yes, the FE has plenty going for it. But at its full $650 starting price, it’s a harder sell. If you can snag it at $500, it’s an instant grab; you have my blessings. But at full price, though, you’re better off paying a bit more for the fuller flagship experience.

