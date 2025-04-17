Samsung finally rolls out 'full version' of One UI 7 for Galaxy S25 series

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is now rolling out a new One UI 7 build for the Galaxy S25 series.

This version is expected to be the final and complete build of One UI 7.

It comes with several optimizations and a couple of new features.

The Galaxy S25 series is now receiving what’s said to be the final and complete build of One UI 7, based on Android 15. The update has started rolling out in South Korea and is expected to reach other regions in the coming days.

What’s new? The new firmware version, ending with “YD9,” brings several improvements and new features to the Galaxy S25 lineup. One of the key highlights is a set of stabilization optimizations aimed at improving performance across charging, camera functionality, security, and general system operations.

Samsung also notes that once you update to this build, you won’t be able to roll back to a previous One UI 7 version with a lower security level, so make sure you’re ready before you install.

Ice Universe

As for new features, tipster Ice Universe reports that the update introduces Now Bar and Live Notification support for the Media Player, a new charging animation (previously seen in the beta), and other enhancements.

Update details Here are the firmware versions included in the latest One UI 7 rollout: Galaxy S25: S931NKSU2AYD9

S931NKSU2AYD9 Galaxy S25+: S936NKSU2AYD9

S936NKSU2AYD9 Galaxy S25 Ultra: S938NKSU2AYD9 The update weighs around 780MB and includes the April security patch. To check if it’s available for your Galaxy S25, head to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

There’s still no word on when the stalled One UI 7 rollout for older Galaxy flagships will resume. However, the release of this new build for the Galaxy S25 series is a promising sign that it could pick back up any day now.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.