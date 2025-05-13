Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is here: Banger or bust?

Although many of you don’t care for ultra-slim phones, the two most prominent brands in the smartphone space seem to think otherwise. Apple and Samsung are bringing back slim phones this year, with the latter having just unveiled the incredibly thin Galaxy S25 Edge. As expected, the device packs flagship hardware in a surprisingly slim chassis, but Samsung has made some trade-offs to achieve this new form factor.

While the Galaxy S25 Edge costs a little more than a Galaxy S25 Plus with the same amount of internal storage, you aren’t exactly getting anything extra for shelling out more money. Sure, the Edge model packs a better 200MP primary camera, features a more durable Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display, and is significantly slimmer at just 5.8mm. However, it’s not better than the Plus model on all fronts.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Edge with a smaller 3,900mAh battery and, unlike the Galaxy S25 Plus, the new model does not feature a dedicated telephoto camera. The lack of a telephoto camera may not be a deal breaker for most users, but the smaller battery is sure to turn away some buyers. Samsung could have addressed battery-related concerns by offering faster charging on the new model. Sadly, that’s not the case, and the Galaxy S25 Edge charging speed caps out at 25W, putting it at par with the base Galaxy S25. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Plus supports 45W wired fast charging.

On the bright side, the Galaxy S25 Edge features the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and 12GB RAM as the Galaxy S25 Plus. Samsung has even equipped the device with a larger vapor chamber to ensure ideal thermals despite the slim chassis. The phone should also offer a better in-hand feel than the Plus model, thanks to its slimmer profile and lower 163g weight.

While we wait to test the Galaxy S25 Edge, we’d love to know your thoughts on whether its slim design is worth the premium price and the trade-offs made on the camera, battery, and charging fronts. Cast your vote in our hot or not poll below, and drop a comment letting us know why you think the Galaxy S25 Edge will be a banger or a bust.

