Samsung may have already locked in a new launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has allegedly postponed the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

A new report claims that the company now plans to announce the device on May 13.

The phone could launch at a starting price of €1,249 (~$1,377), with the 512GB model retailing for €1,369 (~$1,510).

Samsung has allegedly postponed the Galaxy S25 Edge launch to sometime between May and June due to leadership changes within its mobile division. The device was previously expected to arrive on April 15, but a new report claims you’ll have to wait a little over a month to get your hands on the ultra-slim flagship phone.

Although Samsung hasn’t released an official statement, Sammobile reports that the company has already scheduled a new launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge. Sources familiar with the matter have told the publication that Samsung now plans to unveil the device in an online-only event on May 13.

Previous reports alleged that Samsung communicated this updated schedule to three carriers, but that doesn’t appear to be the only detail it shared with retail partners. WinFuture claims that the company also revealed pricing information, and the publication has managed to procure it before the launch.

According to the publication, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be priced at €1,249 (~$1,377) in Germany. You’ll get the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at this price, while the higher-end 512GB storage variant will retail for €1,369 (~$1,510). The phone may cost €10 more in other European countries, like Spain and Italy, due to higher VAT and other taxes.

If this turns out to be true, European buyers may have to pay a significant premium to get their hands on the Galaxy S25 Edge compared to those in South Korea. As per a previous report, the device could start at 1.5 million KRW (~$1,033) in Samsung’s home market and go up to 1.63 million KRW (~$1,123) for the 512GB model. We have yet to see a leak about US pricing for the Galaxy S25 Edge, but we certainly hope it’s closer to the Korean pricing than the European pricing.

