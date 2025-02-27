Latest Galaxy S25 Edge leak brings us one step closer to a launch date

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report suggests that Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge in an online-only event on April 16.

The slim flagship will allegedly be available in light blue, black, and silver colors.

The Galaxy S25 Edge could go on sale in May and will likely cost more than the base Galaxy S25.

Samsung did not reveal any details about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge when it first showcased the phone during its Unpacked event last month. However, recent leaks have given us a better look at the phone and even revealed some of its specifications. If you’ve been looking forward to getting your hands on the newest member of the Galaxy S25 series, a new report suggests that you may not have to wait too long.

Industry sources familiar with Samsung’s plans have told South Korean publication Seoul Economic Daily that the Galaxy S25 Edge could hit the market on April 16. The rumored launch date aligns with a previous comment from a Samsung executive, who said the phone could launch “around April.” Samsung reportedly won’t host a full-blown launch event for the slim device, opting to unveil the phone in an online-only Unpacked event.

The report adds that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in light blue, black, and silver colors and could go on sale in May. We recently got a closer look at the silver variant in a now-deleted video, which also revealed that the phone will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to measure just 6.4mm and feature a 6.7-inch display, a 200MP primary camera, and a 50MP secondary camera. Samsung could price the device slightly higher than the base Galaxy S25, but it will likely be cheaper than the Ultra model.

