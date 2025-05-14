Samsung pokes fun at thicker, heavier iPhones in new S25 Edge ads

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Korea has posted two promotional videos comparing the Galaxy S25 Edge to an iPhone 16 Pro.

The first video highlights the S25 Edge’s light weight, while the second video shows how much thinner it is.

However, Apple is tipped to launch the slightly thinner iPhone 17 Air later this year.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it stands out due to its ultra-thin design. The phone measures just 5.8mm thick, and Samsung has now taken to poking fun at the iPhone’s design in a couple of promotional videos.

Samsung Korea posted two videos to Instagram (h/t: SamMobile) comparing the Galaxy S25 Edge to the iPhone 16 Pro. The first video, seen below, shows just how light the Galaxy S25 Edge is.

The video shows both phones held aloft by 61 balloons each. However, the balloons in each bunch are gradually popped until the iPhone falls down. The S25 Edge remains aloft despite having one more balloon popped than the iPhone. Samsung notes that its phone weighs just 163 grams. By contrast, the iPhone weighs 199 grams.

Meanwhile, the second promotional video sees the iPhone and Galaxy S25 Edge placed on separate conveyor belts. The belts have barriers installed with ever-decreasing gaps for the phones to pass through. The iPhone gets stuck at the 8mm barrier, while the S25 Edge is able to pass through a gap measuring just 5.8mm.

Of course, the Galaxy S25 Edge does make some compromises to achieve this thin design. These cutbacks include a 3,900mAh battery (slightly smaller than the base Galaxy S25), no telephoto camera, and 25W wired charging instead of 45W speeds. However, the Edge device also features a 200MP main camera, a QHD+ display, and Gorilla Armor Ceramic 2 screen protection.

Samsung will also have competition later this year as Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 17 Air in the second half of 2025. This new iPhone is tipped to be slightly thinner than the S25 Edge, at 5.5 to 5.65mm. So the Galaxy maker is clearly making hay while the sun shines before the new iPhone’s release.

