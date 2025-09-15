Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge drops back to its all-time low price of $699.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Super-thin phones are becoming popular, and if you don’t want an iPhone Air, the best alternative on the Android side is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. You can also get it significantly cheaper, as it is currently on sale at its all-time low price of just $699.99, which is a massive $400 discount. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for just $699.99 ($400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount is available for all color versions available: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Limited Time Deal!

Sure, not everyone really likes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and many argue it might be best to go with the main Galaxy S25 models. That said, many believe design is a very important element, and like the idea of something thinner that doesn’t add much bulk to a pocket (myself included). It turns out many of you agree, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sales are doing pretty well, and a recent report mentions over 650 thousand units were sold in the first month after its release.

This is an excellent phone, especially if you can catch it at this record-low price of just $699.99. It actually offers a similar experience to that of the Galaxy S25 Plus, but in a thinner body. It is a mere 5.8mm thick!

Despite being so slim, it is a sturdy phone made of a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 in the front, and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. Of course, there is also an IP68 rating, so you won’t have to worry about dust or liquids damaging your phone.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Design and build quality aside, this is still a high-end phone that competes with the best phones in other departments. It comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, so it can handle any app, game, or task.

The display is nicely sized at 6.7 inches, and the LTPO AMOLED 2X panel offers a crisp QHD+ resolution with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This display is pretty much as good as the ones found on the Galaxy S25 series.

Are there any downsides? Well, making such a thin phone will definitely come with some sacrifices. It comes with a pretty small 3,900mAh capacity. The camera system, while pretty good, won’t match the versatility you find on some S25 phones, either.

Otherwise, the phone is a nice catch if you want a super-thin phone. At this record-low price, it is also quite the deal. Go sign up for yours before the price jumps back up!

