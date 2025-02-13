Some Galaxy S25 phones have a horrible camera glitch, but a fix is coming

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy S25 series owners have reported weird banding in low-light photos.

These bands are far more prominent than typical color banding you’d expect in some situations.

Samsung has confirmed that a fix is coming for this glitch.

It’s not uncommon to spot a few bugs that need to be ironed out in the early days of a phone’s release. However, a significant glitch is affecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 series cameras.

Galaxy S25 series users on Reddit and Samsung’s community forum (h/t: Tom’s Guide) have reported a rather weird glitch in night-time shots. Affected users noticed several bands running across their photos. It also looks like these bands aren’t always uniform and can run vertically or horizontally depending on the phone’s orientation. It’s not unusual to see color banding in some pictures, particularly when taking photos of the sky. But the bands seen in these photos are more severe than those seen in your typical picture. Check out the images below.

The third picture also shows that the glitch can occur indoors and isn’t restricted to scenes featuring the night sky. However, the second image is particularly worrying as it shows a clear grid-like pattern at the top of the picture, akin to pixels on a display or camera sensor. It’s also worth noting that the problem doesn’t seem to be restricted to a specific model as S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra owners have all chimed in to confirm the glitch.

The good news is that Samsung is aware of the issue, giving a statement to Android Authority: We are aware of a limited number of cases where images appear blurred when taking photos in Night Mode on Galaxy S25 Ultra, and have issued a fix to resolve in the next software update rolling out starting this week. We’re guessing that this update will come to the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus as well. Either way, it certainly sounds like this is a software problem rather than a hardware defect.

Have you noticed this glitch when using your Galaxy S25 series device? 4 votes Yes, I have 25 % No, I haven't 75 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like