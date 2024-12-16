Hot phone deals: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 series

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, maximum savings only apply to the Titanium Black and Titanium Violet color versions. Other available color models are $1,049.99. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 series discounts apply to all color versions of each model.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra go for $899.99 in the past, but we’re not sure when or if that deal will return. If you missed that sale, getting this device for $999.99 is still an excellent deal, especially considering the usual price is $1,299.99. It’s still among our favorite devices, and you’ll have difficulty finding anything about it to complain about. Our only main complaint was the price, as we mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. Today’s sale solves that.

Let’s start with the design. This device is gorgeous, and the build quality is among the best you’ll find in the market. It comes with a titanium frame, as well as Gorilla Glass Armor on the back and front. As any flagship phone should, it also comes with an IP68 rating, so it will handle dust and water like a champ.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Performance, put simply, won’t be a problem for almost anyone. This device is powerful, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. It can handle any app or game without issues. You’ll also love the large 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X. It features a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Like all Samsung flagships in the past several years, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also among the best camera phones. It will take some amazing photos, and its only real competitors in this department are Google and Apple. Another unique thing about this device is the included S Pen. It also has a good battery life of about a day and a quarter per charge. And if you want to keep the device for years to come, it also gets an industry-leading seven-year update promise.

Google Pixel 9 series

All of these handsets come with an aluminum frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back and front. The design is more boxy, which seems to be the trend lately. These will look and feel amazing, especially considering the fun colors these devices are available in. All of the devices featured here also come with an IP68 rating.

All phones also come with a Google Tensor G4 processor. In terms of RAM, you’ll get 12GB with the Pixel 9, while the Pro models get 16GB. The Pixel 9 Pro versions also get a third telephoto camera, which is a nice addition.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Another main difference between the three phones is the screens used. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro get a 6.3-inch screen, but only the size is really the same. The Pixel 9 has an OLED panel with a 2,424 x 1,080 resolution. The Pixel 9 Pro gets an LTPO OLED screen with a sharper 2,856 x 1,280 definition. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a larger LTPO OLED display with a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution. All get a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixels have become famous for their fantastic camera performance, and the Pixel 9 series is no exception. These can take amazing photos. All have really good battery life, ranging between a full day for the Pixel 9 and about two whole days for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. These also get a bunch of great Gemini AI features, Pixel-exclusive features, and a seven-year upgrade that is still only matched by Samsung. If we had to recommend a high-end phone, we would probably pick the phones on this deal post. There’s no going wrong with any of these deals, so make sure to get yours while prices are low. That said, we have a list with the best smartphones available with other good options. Check it out if you want to consider some alternatives.

You might like

Comments