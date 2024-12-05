Today's hottest smartphone deals: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9, and Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Are you looking to kick off the holidays with a brand-new smartphone? Black Friday has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the deals are ending. We are likely to see plenty of sales during the holiday season, and today, we have a few good ones worth considering. You can get a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $899.99, which is a 30% discount on the full $1,299.99 retail price. The Google Pixel 9 is also 19% off, at $641.98. If you prefer a foldable phone, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is only $799, saving you $200. Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $899.99 Get the Google Pixel 9 for $641.98 Get the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 for $799.99

The Samsung Galaxy S24 offer is available straight from Samsung’s website, and the discount applies only to the Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange color versions. Both the Google Pixel 9 and Motorola Razr 2024 offers come from Amazon. While you can pick any color of the Razr Plus to get this discount, the same doesn’t apply to the Pixel 9. Only the Obsidian Pixel 9 costs $641.98; other versions cost more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands tall as one of the best smartphones in existence, even though it was released early in the year. Our only real complaint in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review was the price, but at $899.99, it is looking like a very enticing option. There are no sacrifices made here. The device looks and feels fantastic, as you would expect from any Samsung flagship device. It has a mighty strong titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armor in the back and front. It can also handle the elements very well, thanks to the IP68 rating. The performance is obviously up there with the best. This handset sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. It will run any app or game like a dream. You will also enjoy all your content on that 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, which has a sharp QHD+ resolution and a really smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung’s high-end devices are also known for their excellent camera systems, and this is no exception. This is one of the best camera phones around, and the only real competitors are Google and Apple. Another highlight is the S Pen, which is a really nice addition for drawing or jotting down notes. Battery life is about a day and a quarter, which isn’t half bad for such a resource-intensive handset. And you’ll also get an industry-leading update promise of seven years!

Google Pixel 9

Those who prefer a more simplified high-end experience will love the Google Pixel 9. This smartphone is still a high-end device. You’ll get a gorgeous minimalist design and solid build quality thanks to the aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and front. It also has an IP68 rating, as any premium smartphone should.

The Google Tensor G4 chip is very powerful, and the device also comes with 12GB of RAM. There will be no shortage of raw power here. The display is smaller at 6.3 inches, but it makes it a more compact phone, and the OLED panel still has a gorgeous Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixel phones are known for their camera prowess, and the Pixel 9 can shoot stunning images. There is no telephoto camera here, but not everyone really cares for that, especially if you’re saving a good chunk of change. The battery will make it through a full day with ease, and you also get a seven-year update promise from Google. Not to mention, you will get plenty of nice AI and Pixel-exclusive features.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

If you like foldable phones but would rather not pay the unreasonably high current market prices, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is a great flip phone. Today’s price makes it an even better deal, as this is actually quite an outstanding phone. Of course, the main highlight here is the design. This is a flip phone! Not only that, but it has a very unique look and feel, thanks to the leather-like material used on the back. The frame is made of aluminum, and despite the foldable mechanism, it still gets an IPX8 rating.

It has a 4.0-inch external display that covers nearly the whole front of the phone when folded shut. It also has a really nice 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED internal screen with a Full HD+ resolution. And get this: it has a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate! Performance should be no issue, considering it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. We also love that Motorola’s UI is very clean, much closer to the vanilla Android experience. Make sure to make up your mind soon if you’re thinking about catching any of these smartphone deals. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, so these deals will come and go more sporadically from now on. Not saying you won’t get other opportunities, but we don’t know how often they will come, if they do.

