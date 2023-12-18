New leak suggests Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is all about software magic

TL;DR A new leak suggests AI will be the biggest feature on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with Galaxy AI smart features expected to take center stage.

The leak also mentions that the camera processing has improved, that the device looks better in its titanium grey shade, and that it feels great to hold.

We’re gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and Samsung’s trump card for the series is looking more and more likely to be AI. A new leak suggests AI will be the headline feature, especially for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Leaker Alvin has highlighted a bunch of changes expected on the Galaxy S24 Ultra:

According to him, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s primary selling point is expected to be AI and smart features powered by Galaxy AI. The leak does not specifically detail the AI features, but we’ve heard from several leaks that Galaxy AI will be better than Bixby.

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy AI and has noted how it will run on a mix of on-device AI developed by Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by Samsung’s industry partners. For instance, the company highlighted that Galaxy AI will act as a personal translator for users during calls, banking on its deep integration within the native calling app, thus removing the need for third-party apps. The processing for this AI Live Translate Call feature will happen on-device. Galaxy AI has been announced to come next year, though Samsung stops short of confirming its debut on the Galaxy S24 series.

Moving on with the leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be great to hold despite it being a flatter phone. The Titanium Grey color is said to look “far better” than the Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro.

Beyond this, the camera processing on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be “more realistic” than that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with Samsung exercising better control over the sharpening and saturation.

How exactly Samsung uses AI on the Galaxy S24 series remains to be seen. We’ve only seen a glimpse of AI with phones like the Pixel 8 Pro, and there’s room for massive growth.

Comments