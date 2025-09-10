Deal: Grab a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $700

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is amazing, but not everyone needs the latest and greatest to be happy. The previous-generation Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also a fantastic phone, even in 2025 — especially if you can get it for just $699.99! Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $699.99 ($600 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. It is only available in Titanium Yellow. The good news is that it comes with a full one-year manufacturer’s warranty, while most other Woot deals only get a 90-day Woot warranty.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Yellow) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Yellow) The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Woot! Save $600.00

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may not be the hottest device in town now that there is an exciting successor, but honestly, most people would be more than happy with this phone. It was last year’s flagship, so it offers a premium experience all around.

Like the new Galaxy, it has a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armor on the back and front. It still has an IP68 rating for water and dust protection. The phone looks and feels great, as any high-end Samsung device should.

The display offers an amazing viewing experience. It is large at 6.8 inches, and the Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel is known for deep blacks and vibrant colors. It also has a sharp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

While it has a 2024 processor, it was regarded as one of the top options then. The performance will be outstanding, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip found inside, as well as 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was among the best camera phones last year. The camera quality is excellent, even now. Not to mention, it comes with a versatile camera system with four quality shooters. In terms of battery, you’re getting a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.

All things considered, this is honestly still an amazing phone that doesn’t fall behind the new-generation Galaxy S25 Ultra. The price sure is much lower at just $699.99, though.

