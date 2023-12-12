New Galaxy S24 Ultra leak suggests 10x camera is here to stay after all

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly feature 5x and 10x telephoto cameras.

This contradicts previous rumors about the Ultra phone’s camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is roughly a month away, and we’re still seeing plenty of leaks. Now, it looks like camera details have appeared online again, and it looks like the 10x camera might stay.

Korean outlet The Elec has reported on camera supplier information for the Galaxy S24 series. The outlet asserts that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, and a 10MP 10x telephoto lens.

The presence of both a 5x and 10x camera contradicts most previous rumors about the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera setup. Leakers have variously claimed that the S24 Ultra will offer either a 3x and 10x zoom camera combo or a 3x and 5x combination. We haven’t heard major leaks regarding the phone having a 5x and 10x pairing before.

What could Samsung do with this setup? A Galaxy S24 Ultra with 5x and 10x cameras instead of a 3x/10x pairing likely means that Samsung will rely on the 200MP main camera for 2x to 3x zoom via image cropping. The company would presumably use image fusion techniques for improved image quality at 3x to 4.9x zoom, combining results from the 1x and 5x cameras. But this setup could also potentially result in better long-range zoom, as Samsung could lean on the 5x 50MP camera for added detail beyond 10x.

Which zoom cameras do you want on the S24 Ultra? 289 votes 3x and 10x for me 17 % I want 3x and 5x cameras 9 % 5x and 10x for me 74 %

Otherwise, The Elec reports that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will indeed offer a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP tele camera (ostensibly a 3x shooter). This would be broadly in line with the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus.

Nevertheless, you might not want to hold your breath regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera leaks so far. We’ve seen a variety of differing rumors to date, and we’re really not sure what to believe at this point.

Comments