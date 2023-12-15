You told us: You wouldn't buy a Galaxy S24 without Snapdragon power

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch next month, and the chipset situation isn’t quite straightforward. It looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a Snapdragon processor in all regions, while the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could be powered by Exynos or Snapdragon chips depending on the region.

This situation got us thinking about whether you’d ever buy a Galaxy S24 phone without a Snapdragon chipset. We posted this poll a week ago, and here are the results.

Would you buy a Galaxy S24 without Snapdragon power? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Just over 2,000 votes were counted to date, and roughly two-thirds of respondents said it was “Snapdragon or nothing” for them. That’s a huge vote of confidence in Snapdragon processors and a blow of sorts for MediaTek and Samsung’s in-house Exynos chip line.

We didn’t see many comments on this poll, but one reader noted that their preference for Snapdragon chips was due to the modem rather than sheer horsepower. Nevertheless, recent high-end Snapdragon chips tend to be safe choices due to the combo of connectivity, performance, features, and power efficiency.

Polled Android Authority readers strongly prefer Snapdragon chips in the Galaxy S24 series.

Interestingly, the second-most popular choice with a mere ~16.7% of the vote was “maybe, if the phone were cheaper.” This does suggest that a few people perceive MediaTek and Exynos chips to be good enough for flagships but not worth a premium.

For what it’s worth, phones powered by MediaTek chips used to have a bad reputation for updates. On the other hand, Exynos-powered Galaxy phones have typically lagged behind Snapdragon variants in a few areas.

Meanwhile, 6.95% of respondents said they’d specifically buy a MediaTek-powered S24, while 6.8% said they’d buy an Exynos model. Finally, only 2.73% of respondents said they would buy a MediaTek or Exynos-powered S24. In other words, just over 16% of polled readers would buy a non-Snapdragon Galaxy S24 for the same price as a Snapdragon-powered model.

