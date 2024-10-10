The Galaxy S24 series just got the October 2024 security update

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 series has started to receive the October 2024 security patch.

The update is currently being pushed out to some carrier-locked models in the US.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE recently received the October 2024 security patch, but what about the Galaxy S24 series? Well, this update is now being pushed out to Samsung’s 2024 flagship phones.

The Galaxy S24 series has started receiving the October 2024 security patch in the US, according to SamMobile, Reddit, and Samsung’s forum. This update (ending in “AXI1”) weighs roughly ~440MB, but you shouldn’t expect any features or tweaks as this is solely a bug-fixing patch.

The update is available on some carrier-locked models, including the AT&T and T-Mobile versions. Barring any bugs, we’re guessing it will be available on more variants and in more countries in the next few days.

Samsung’s patch also comes a few days after the company confirmed that its stable One UI 7 update would only be available in 2025. The new software is expected to offer features like separate dropdowns for the notification shade and quick toggle menu, new icons, and a redesigned camera app.

