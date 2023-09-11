The Galaxy S24 series may not be the star of Samsung's next Unpacked launch

Twitter/Sondesix

TL;DR According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is planning an earlier-than-usual launch for the Galaxy S24 series.

The leaker also claims that the rumored Galaxy Ring will be unveiled alongside the flagships.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series in February this year, but the Galaxy S24 series could come out even sooner and bring with it a brand new product that could steal the limelight away from the phones.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 lineup will debut in January next year. The leaker also claims that Samsung will launch the rumored and highly-anticipated Galaxy Ring alongside the flagships and that it will be “the star” of the show.

The so-called Galaxy Ring has been rumored for a while now. Evidence of its existence has been found in patents as well as trademark filings, and leaks have previously suggested the wearable is in “advanced stages” of development. However, a report released in July claimed that Samsung might be looking at a 2025 launch for the Galaxy Ring. If the company decides to seek medical approvals for the device, the launch timeline could move further away.

It’s possible that Samsung will give us a glimpse of the new ring at the Galaxy S24 launch event and release it at a later date when all its regulatory approvals are in place. It’s also equally possible that this latest rumor about the January launch of the Galaxy Ring is entirely bogus.

Meanwhile, it’s not that hard to believe that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 series in January. The last time the company unveiled a flagship in the same month was when it launched the Galaxy S21 series. That said, the leaker doesn’t have the most reliable track record, so we advise you not to get your hopes up until we hear similar claims from more trustworthy sources.

