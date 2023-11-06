Samsung to take on Apple with ambitious targets for AI-powered Galaxy S24 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has set a target shipment volume of 35 million units for the Galaxy S24, its highest in recent years.

To achieve this, the company is banking on the AI capabilities of the Galaxy S24, with on-device generative AI tech expected to be used in core smartphone functions such as photos, messages, and voice recognition.

The company could partner with Microsoft or Google to integrate ChatGPT or Bard into its flagship device.

With 2023 drawing to a close, all eyes are on the next generation of Android flagships that will arrive in early 2024. The Galaxy S24 series is poised to take the mantle forward with its slew of upgrades over its predecessors. And Samsung is setting ambitious targets for itself, promising an AI-centric Galaxy phone experience that takes on the likes of the iPhone.

As per a report from The Korea Daily, Samsung has set a target shipment volume of 35 million units for the Galaxy S24 series. This is an increase of more than 10% from the Galaxy S23 series (31 million units) and also higher than the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series before it.

To achieve its goal, Samsung is said to be banking hard on the AI capabilities of the Galaxy S24. The company wants to adopt on-device generative AI technology across core smartphone functions such as photos, messages, and voice recognition. Samsung is also said to be considering a plan to integrate ChatGPT or Google Bard into the phone.

All of this corroborates earlier reports that mentioned that Samsung was working on introducing on-device generative AI experiences.

Samsung is aiming high for its foldables too. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on track to reach its production goal of 10 million units. Early goals set for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are said to be 8.2 million units, but we can expect to see revision depending on how the market evolves in the coming months. Samsung’s ultimate goal is to sell one in three flagships as a foldable and establish foldables as the next form factor, and it’s inching its way towards that goal.

