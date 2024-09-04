Galaxy S24 FE listing confirms design, wireless charging details

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium website, confirming wireless charging support.

The filing points to 15W wireless charging speeds and also shows off the phone’s design.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch in the coming weeks, and there’s been no shortage of information about the upcoming phone. Now, a new database filing has shown off the device’s apparent design and revealed wireless charging details.

91mobiles spotted a listing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website. The outlet didn’t link to the filing but we were able to find it anyway. Check out the screenshot below.

The WPC database is for devices that support wireless charging, so this filing obviously means that the Galaxy S24 FE supports wireless top-ups. The entry also mentions a maximum Qi-based charging speed of 15W, which would be in line with previous FE models. The device doesn’t offer Qi 2 support, which isn’t a surprise as the Galaxy S24 series didn’t support the new wireless charging standard either.

The listing also gives us an apparent look at the S24 FE, and this design is in line with previously leaked images. That means you’ve got a phone that looks very similar to the Galaxy S23 FE, featuring three individual camera cutouts for the triple rear cameras and a center-mounted punch-hole cutout on the front.

The WPC listing also comes shortly after another filing confirmed a wired charging speed of 25W. That means the Galaxy S24 FE has the same wired and wireless charging speeds as 2020’s Galaxy S20 FE.

Leaker Yogesh Brar also revealed more apparent Galaxy S24 FE specs this week via Twitter. This includes previously disclosed features like an Exynos 2400e chip, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and a triple rear camera system (50MP main, 8MP tele, 12MP ultrawide). Brar also claimed the phone will have a 4,600mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, an IP68 rating, and a Rs 50,000 (~$595) price tag in India.

