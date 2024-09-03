The Galaxy S24 FE will have the same charging speed as the first FE phone

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A new certification listing has revealed the Galaxy S24 FE’s wired charging speed.

The phone will apparently top out at 25W speeds, in line with its predecessors and the base Galaxy S24.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch in the next month or so, and it’s set to offer a flagship-tier experience at a cheaper price than the mainline Galaxy S24 series. Some specs and features have already leaked, and it looks like we’ve now got charging details too.

The Tech Outlook spotted a listing for the Galaxy S24 FE in the TUV Rheinland database. A screenshot of the filing, seen below, shows that the phone is capable of being charged at ~25W (9 volts at 2.77 amps).

This charging speed isn’t really surprising as the base Galaxy S24 still offers 25W speeds. It is disappointing, though, as all Galaxy FE phones since 2020’s Galaxy S20 FE have topped out at 25W charging. This listing doesn’t mention wireless charging support, but every FE model has offered wireless top-ups.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to pack an Exynos 2400e chipset, a 4,565mAh battery, and a triple rear camera system (50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP 3x tele). Samsung is also likely to equip the phone with a variety of Galaxy AI features. One major unknown is pricing, but FE phones have traditionally been ~$100 cheaper than the base Galaxy flagship.

There’s no official word on a launch date yet, but Samsung is tipped to reveal the device in October. We’re also expecting the Galaxy Tab S10 series to potentially launch at the same time.

