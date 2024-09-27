Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: Should you upgrade?

Samsung’s latest Fan Edition phone is official. The Galaxy S24 FE is mainly inspired by its namesake series, the flagship Galaxy S24 line. However, how does it compare to older FE models, specifically the Galaxy S21 FE? Read our Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE comparison for the details.



Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: At a glance The Galaxy S24 FE is much larger and heavier than the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Galaxy S21 FE uses a Snapdragon chipset, while the S24 FE opts for Exynos.

The Galaxy S24 FE has a larger battery than the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Galaxy S24 FE supports Galaxy AI features.

The Galaxy S24 has a much longer software support promise than the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz refresh rate

1,900 nits peak brightness

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

120Hz refresh rate



Processor

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Exynos 2400e

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (US)

Exynos 2100 (Global)

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 6/8GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB or 256GB

No expandable storage

Battery and power

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 4,700mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4,500mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rear:

- 50MP wide, OIS, f/1.8, 84-degree FoV

- 12MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV

- 8MP 3x telephoto, OIS, f/2.4, 32-degree FoV



Front:

- 10MP, f2.4, 80-degree FoV

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rear:

- 12MP primary, OIS, f/1.8, 79-degree FoV

- 12MP ultrawide, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV

- 8MP 3x telephoto, OIS, f/2.4, 32-degree FoV



Front:

- 32MP, f/2.2, 81-degree FoV

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE No 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE No 3.5mm headphone jack

Security

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE In-display optical fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE In-display optical fingerprint reader

Water-resistance

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE IP68 rating

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE IP68 rating

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC support

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gorilla Glass Victus+

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Gorilla Glass Victus

Aluminum frame

Software

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Android 12

(Update to Android 14 available)

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 162.0 x 77.3 x 8.0mm

213g

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm

177g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Blue

Graphite

Gray

Mint

Yellow

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE White

Graphite

Olive

Lavender



You’ll notice the primary difference between the Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE in the processor column. The newer phone offers the Exynos 2400e chipset, while the Galaxy S21 FE uses a Snapdragon, albeit the much older Snapdragon 888 in the US. Global users still get the Exynos 2100.

Both phones offer 128GB of base storage, but the S24 FE has 2GB more RAM. It also packs a similar IP68 rating to its predecessor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Regarding software support, the new phone has the S21 FE beat. The Galaxy S24 FE adopts Samsung’s seven-year software support promise, taking its useful life well into the 2030s. It also includes Samsung’s Galaxy AI smarts if you want to keep up with the company’s software developments. The Galaxy S21 FE still has the balance of its four-year software support period, giving it two remaining years on that particular program.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: Design, size comparison, and colors

Galaxy S24 FE

The Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S21 FE look like their namesakes, and that’s largely the point. As a result, they’re pretty easy to tell apart.

The Galaxy S21 FE adopts the stepped camera array common across the S21 series. I wasn’t a fan of this layout, and it still looks comparatively dated when the Galaxy S24 FE is in frame. The newer phone wears a much cleaner rear plate, with the camera lenses standing independently.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Beyond these tweaks, you won’t spy too many design deviations unless you hold the two phones side by side. However, by doing this, you’ll find the Galaxy S24 FE much larger than its predecessor. To provide some raw numbers, the two phones are both around 8mm in thickness, but the S24 FE is around 7mm taller and 3mm wider than its predecessor. More importantly, it’s considerably heavier. The Galaxy S24 FE has a 36g weight penalty, which your pocket won’t appreciate.

As for colors, the Galaxy S24 FE offers a broader spectrum of shades, with Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, and Yellow all on offer. The Galaxy S21 FE is available in White, Graphite, Olive, and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: Camera

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The newer phone has a more impressive camera setup, but the difference is only evident with the main cameras. The Galaxy S24 FE ropes in a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS compared to the Galaxy S21 FE’s 12MP f/1.8 camera. The newer phone’s camera also has a slightly wider field of view. If you look at the two tertiary cameras, they’re effectively the same on both phones. The ultrawide cameras use a 12MP f/2.2 setup, while the telephoto shooters can reach up to 3x zoom and boast an 8MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The Galaxy S24 FE has a newer main camera, but you'll notice few imaging changes beyond that.

Notably, there is another change for selfie enthusiasts. The Galaxy S21 FE uses a 32MP f/2.2 81-degree FoV camera, while the newer phone uses a 10MP f/2.4 80-degree FoV snapper.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Regarding real-world experience, we found the Galaxy S21 FE’s camera lineup adequate but not impressive. Sure, you can get some decent results if the conditions are in your favor, but anything beyond this and the cameras struggle. We expect the same experience from the Galaxy S24 FE’s ultrawide and telephoto shooters. Its main camera should yield much better results, as its lifted from the more impressive Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: Battery life and charging

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 FE has a larger battery than its predecessor, but it’s not by much. While the Galaxy S21 FE settles for a 4,500mAh battery — pretty large by admission — the Galaxy S24 FE gains a 4,700mAh bank. Paired with a more efficient new-generation processor, this should yield positive endurance results.

Samsung has made no strides in charging since 2022. The Galaxy S21 FE offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, which is shared with the Galaxy S24 FE. With its roomier battery, expect the new phone to take longer to top up than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Starts at $649 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Launched at $599

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE debuted on September 26, 2024. Its base configuration includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which costs $649.99. A 256GB model is also available for $709.99. You can preorder the device through Samsung.com or wait for general sales to commence on October 3 to snag it via third-party retailers.

The Galaxy S21 FE launched in January 2022, and Samsung no longer sells it new. The 6GB/128GB model costs $599.99, but you can now find it for much cheaper used or via third-party retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: Should you upgrade?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 FE is the best “Fan Edition” model you can buy, but it does have cons. The new phone is much heavier, larger, and more expensive than its predecessor. It’s also only available in Exynos trim, even though this shouldn’t be a disaster. However, I’d argue that the improvements warrant the $50 premium.

It gains a larger battery, bigger screen, more protective glass on its surface, and an overall cleaner design. In addition, that seven-year update promise is massive for those looking for a relatively affordable flagship. If you aren’t planning regular phone upgrades in the future, the S24 FE should last you into the next decade. Of course, if you’re onboarding Samsung’s ecosystem, the S24 FE is the best starting point.

The Galaxy S24 FE is the better phone, but the Galaxy S21 FE is still worth holding on to if you don't need the upgrades.

However, if you already own a Galaxy S21 FE, there are reasons why you might not want to upgrade. As mentioned, the S21 FE is decidedly miniscule compared to its new sibling. It also has a few years left on its update promise, meaning you can hang on for a few more years before leaping for a Galaxy flagship.

If you want the latest FE phone, upgrading to the Galaxy S24 FE from the S21 FE will yield positive improvements whether you’re a keen photographer, want a sprightlier device, or a more performant partner.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Galaxy S21 FE: FAQ

Are the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S21 FE waterproof? Yes, the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S21 FE have IP68 water resistance ratings.

Do the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S21 FE support microSD cards? No, neither phone has expanded storage support.