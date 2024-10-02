It's the last day to save 50% on accessories with Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or Tab S10 pre-orders

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

These offers are available straight from Samsung’s official website. They are pre-order deals, and pre-orders will close tonight at 9 PM Pacific. You can add the secondary accessories to your cart straight from the buy page, and the discounts will be applied automatically.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and save 50% on Buds FE or Watch FE Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and save 50% on Buds FE or Watch FE Capable phone, valuable compromises The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a surprisingly minimal downgrade from the flagship Galaxy S24. A solid chipset, similar cameras, large battery, and larger display, the Fan Edition again demonstrates that mid-range phones are worth consideration. See price at Samsung Save $149.99

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE looks like a great device, considering its $650 price point. It has an Exynos 2400e chip and 8GB of RAM. This time around, there are no Qualcomm variants. This chip is pretty good, though, and most casual users will find no issues with it. The camera system is pretty versatile, offering three shooters. It also comes with a decently sized 4,700mAh battery. And if you care for longevity, Samsung is offering a seven-year update promise with it.

If you’re going to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, you’ll get a chance to save 50% on a couple of accessories. This means you can add the Galaxy Buds FE for $50 or the Galaxy Watch FE for $100. You can also save 25% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, if you prefer, bringing the cost down to $135. By the way, you can add all of these products and take advantage of every discount, if you want, so you can mix and match as you wish.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and save 50% on Book Cover Keyboard Slim Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and save 50% on Book Cover Keyboard Slim Portable productivity The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers up a beautiful 12.4-inch display, high-resolution stylus input, and enough power to replace a small laptop. See price at Samsung Save $79.99

Those looking to get a Samsung tablet have a couple of great new options. The less expensive one is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, but it is by no means cheap at $1,000. That said, it is a high-end tablet in every way, and it is all but guaranteed to enter our list of the best Android tablets.

You’ll get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. It also comes with a large 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen, which will look amazing, thanks to the 2,800 x 1,752 resolution and buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is pretty large, too, at 10,090mAh. Not to mention, it comes with an S Pen! You’re gonna be spending a bunch on this tablet, but at least you can save 50% on the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, which means it will cost you $80. Additionally, you can save 25% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, bringing the prices down to $487.49 or $187.49, respectively. Likewise, you can take advantage of all or any of these discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and save 50% on Book Cover Keyboard Slim Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and save 50% on Book Cover Keyboard Slim Media consumption beast The 14.6-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra makes it a delight for media consumption. Precision input with a stylus makes this Android tablet a beast for creators, and the optional detachable keyboard makes for a true laptop replacement. See price at Samsung Save $99.99

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra isn’t only the best tablet Samsung has to offer, but it’s looking to be the best Android tablet, period. And the price is right in line with all the amazing things it has to offer, at $1,200. Features include a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, and the most affordable options start at 12GB of RAM, but you can also upgrade to 16GB of RAM. Regardless, performance will be no issue.

The device also comes with a huge 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a super crisp 2,960 x 1,848 definition and a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is also bigger at 11,200mAh. Of course, it also comes with an S Pen. The 50% discount option here is also the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, but since this model is larger and more expensive, the cover will cost you $100. Additionally, just like with the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, you can also add the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $487.49 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $187.49. Again, these are pre-order deals, and pre-orders end tonight at 9 PM Pacific. You best make up your mind quickly if you want to take advantage of these offers, as they should be gone tomorrow.

Those who aren’t satisfied with these options should also look at our lists of the best affordable smartphones and the best Android tablets. These lists come with all the direct competitors, and are full of great products.

