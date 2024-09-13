The Galaxy S24 FE might not have a big price hike, but it's not all good news

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will cost €749 (~$830) in Europe.

That’s a more modest price hike than previously reported, but a price hike nonetheless.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE in the coming weeks, and we previously heard that a major price hike could be on the cards in one region. Now, a leaker has disclosed apparent pricing once again.

Arsène Lupin on Twitter claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would have a starting price of €749 (~$830) in Europe. Meanwhile, the 256GB model is said to start at €809 (~$897).

WinFuture reported earlier this week that the new smartphone would cost €799 (~$886), so this newly leaked price tag is €50 (~$55) cheaper than previously thought.

Either way, it looks like a European price increase is on the cards as the Galaxy S23 FE started at €699 (~$775). But we could be in for a more modest price hike if this latest leak is true.

It’s worth noting that a higher price in Europe doesn’t necessarily mean the phone will be more expensive in the US. For example, the Galaxy S23 series had the same launch price in the US as the S22 range but saw significant price increases in plenty of other markets.

Nevertheless, we’ll have to wait for US price leaks and official details to figure out whether the Galaxy S24 FE will be more expensive in the US.

