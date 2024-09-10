There's some bad news for fans looking forward to the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition

Android Headlines/Android Authority composite

TL;DR Samsung could increase the price of the base Galaxy S24 FE variant by almost $100.

The company is expected to offer a bigger display and more powerful processors to justify the hike.

The Galaxy S24 FE is no stranger to those of us keeping tabs on Samsung’s smartphone portfolio. Thanks to numerous leaks and rumors, we know it’s coming sometime soon, possibly next month, and now, we also have an idea of what the “more affordable” flagship might cost.

If you were hoping for an unchanged price, you might be in for some disappointment. According to WinFuture, the Galaxy S24 FE will cost as much as €100 more this year. That could very well translate to a $100 hike in the US, taking the S24 FE’s price to $699. In comparison, the Galaxy S3 FE launched at $599.

It’s not like Samsung is packing more RAM and storage on the pricier base model. The report says you’ll still get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for the increased price. That said, Samsung is expected to bring some notable upgrades to the Galaxy S24 FE, which may ultimately justify its higher cost.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaked specs For one, the Galaxy S24 FE is supposed to feature a 6.7-inch display — a decent jump from the 6.4-inch screen of the S23 FE and the largest display ever on a Fan Edition Samsung phone. It’s almost as big as the display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Depending on the region, the Galaxy S24 FE is also expected to come bearing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chip. These are the same processors that feature inside the powerful S24 lineup. In contrast, the S23 FE utilized flagship chips that were a year old at the time of its launch.

You might still get a slightly tweaked version of the SoCs on the S24 FE. WinFuture reports that the Exynos model of the S24 FE (sold in Europe and other regions) could have a maximum clock speed that’s 100MHz lower than the chip that powers the regular S24 series.

The same could be the case for the Snapdragon variant of the phone sold in the US. Instead of getting the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, the S24 FE might stick to the regular version of the SoC that also has a 100MHz lower CPU and GPU clock speed.

Elsewhere, the camera setup on the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to remain unchanged.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE rumored price hike justifiable? 62 votes Yes 6 % No 74 % Can't say right now 19 %

Do you think the expected price hike of the Galaxy S24 FE is justifiable with the rumored upgrades the company has in store? Take our poll and share your thoughts in the comments.

