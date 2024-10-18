You can still get a free $100 gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series gets all the glory, including some of the best phones the market has to offer. Those phones can be pricey, though, which is why something like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE can be a bit of a better option for those who want to spend less. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for $649.99. On top of that, right now, there’s a special offer that gets you a free $100 gift card when you buy this “Fan Edition” handset. Get a free $100 gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for $649.99

This free gift card offer is available from both Amazon and Best Buy, but we’re focusing on Amazon because we know more people use it. That said, you can also get a $100 Best Buy gift card for free when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Amazon will give you a $100 Amazon gift card, so it just depends on which retailer you use more. This sale ends on October 20, according to Amazon, so you only have a couple of days left.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Samsung Galaxy S24 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card Capable phone, valuable compromises The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a surprisingly minimal downgrade from the flagship Galaxy S24. A solid chipset, similar cameras, large battery, and larger display, the Fan Edition again demonstrates that mid-range phones are worth consideration. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

The idea of the Samsung Galaxy FE series is to offer all the great things the flagships offer, but with a few minor sacrifices that reduce the price point. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE still offers a premium experience, though. In fact, the design is nearly identical to that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. It sports the same aluminum frame, with glass on the back and front.

You’ll also get a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a bit less than the S24 Plus’ QHD definition, but still very good. Another main difference is that there is no Qualcomm processor option here, which we would have preferred. Regardless, the Exynos 2400e is still plenty powerful, and you’ll still get 8GB of RAM. The camera system is also pretty stunning for a device in this price range.

Battery life should be good for most casual users, considering the 4,700mAh battery size. The 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging will also help you juice up the phone relatively quickly. Of course, you can learn more about our thoughts in our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hands-on post.

Again, you have until October 20 to catch this free gift card deal, which is this Sunday. Go get yours before then, as this device is very new, and we don’t see it getting heavily discounted anytime soon. That said, those who aren’t convinced by this handset have plenty of other options. Check out our list of the best budget phones for some great alternatives. If you don’t mind spending more for an upgrade, here’s a list of the best Android phones, overall.

