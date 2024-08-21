The Galaxy S24 FE is a step closer to launch thanks to new listing

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website.

There isn’t much information in this filing, but this nevertheless suggests that we’re inching closer to a launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch later this year, and we’ve seen some notable leaks already. Now, it looks like the launch is creeping ever closer thanks to a database filing.

91mobiles spotted a Bluetooth SIG filing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and we were indeed able to confirm the listing on the Bluetooth website. Check out the screenshot below.

The filing contains little information, save for the Galaxy S24 FE name and the SM-S721U model number. Nevertheless, the listing is a good sign that the launch will take place in the next few months. The filing also comes after the phone was spotted in an Indian regulatory database earlier this week. In any event, the phone is rumored to launch in October.

Samsung’s new FE phone is tipped to launch with an “Exynos 2400e” chipset, a 6.7-inch screen, and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. It’s also believed the phone could ship with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera. There’s no word on pricing yet, but FE models traditionally start at a cheaper price than mainline Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S24. So you should keep the S24 FE in mind if you want a more affordable flagship phone.

