Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted online, launch appears imminent

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted on the BIS certification website, suggesting an imminent launch in India.

We expect the global launch, including the US, to happen in October.

With Samsung’s top-tier flagship launches wrapped up for 2024, the company is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S24 FE. The device has been the subject of several recent leaks, shedding light on its potential specifications and color variants. Now, there’s further evidence pointing towards an impending launch.

91mobiles spotted the Galaxy S24 FE lurking on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The model number listed there (SM-S721B/DS) aligns perfectly with the model number that was previously leaked via Samsung’s own support page.

While the BIS listing doesn’t disclose specifics about the hardware or design, its appearance strongly indicates that the Galaxy S24 FE could soon be making its debut in India. Since Samsung usually rolls out its FE models globally, we can bet on a US launch around the same time. Current rumors suggest the Galaxy S24 FE will hit the global markets in October, so a launch event announcement and official teasers should be popping up any day now.

On the specifications front, the phone is expected to be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset. A notable change this year could be a larger 6.7-inch screen compared to the 6.4-inch display on the Galaxy S23 FE. We’ve already seen leaked promo material and images for the phone, suggesting that it will look a lot like the regular S24 and offer at least five colors.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments