Poll results: The S24's Exynos chip is a deal-breaker for most of you

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 range is now official, and the S24 Ultra is the only model with a Snapdragon chipset around the world. Meanwhile, the base S24 and S24 Plus are available in both Snapdragon and Exynos flavors, depending on the region.

So we asked readers (particularly those in markets receiving the Exynos variants) whether the Exynos chipset was a deal-breaker for them. Here are the results of the poll.

Is the Galaxy S24 Exynos chip a deal-breaker for you? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Well, more than 4,100 votes were cast in this poll, and the top pick wasn’t even close. A massive 62.1% of respondents said they wouldn’t get a Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus because of the Exynos chip.

We haven’t pitted the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 against the Exynos 2400 in benchmark tests yet. But Samsung’s in-house chips have historically lagged behind Snapdragon processors in several areas, particularly when it comes to games and developer support.

Indeed, 21% of polled readers said they were waiting for reviews and benchmarks before judging the Exynos-powered handsets. This is a sensible approach as it’s not unheard of for an Exynos chipset to beat a Snapdragon chip in various categories.

Just 10.9% of respondents said the Exynos-equipped S24 and S24 Plus phones weren’t deal-breakers for them. Finally, 6% of polled readers said they were getting the S24 Ultra anyway.

