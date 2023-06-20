A closer look at the new Samsung Galaxy S23 colors: More consistency this time

Last year Samsung offered the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus in Pink Gold, Graphite, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White. There were also exclusive colors only found with certain carriers and regions: Cream, Sky Blue, and Violet. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra had those three colors alongside Burgundy as options. The Galaxy S22 Ultra’s special regional/carrier choices were also different: Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

This time around, the entire Galaxy S23 series has the same base colors of Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, and Green.

Phantom Black: Emphasis on the phantom

Samsung’s Phantom Black makes a return, but it isn’t quite the same as last year’s Phantom Black. This particular shade of black looks to be fairly muted, almost gray. You might be a little disappointed if you prefer a deeper shade of black. That said, it’s not a bad-looking color and is probably one of my favorite of the four options.

Cream: A whiter shade of pale

This is not the pure white shade Samsung gave us last year, then known as Phantom White. It’s also not the same Cream as the S22 exclusive from last year. Basically, it’s an off-white rather than a deeper cream this time around. The color isn’t exactly revolutionary, but if you like lighter colors, there’s little to complain about with this shade.

Lavender: A cross between the S22’s Bora Purple and Violet

Despite the name Lavender, this phone is a much lighter shade of purple that flirts closer to being pink. It’s like a cross between the Bora Purple and Violet shades that were special exclusive colors for the Galaxy S22 series. As we’ve seen with all the colors, it’s also pretty dull and muted. Samsung has apparently decided that the S23 series should be more professional and less colorful. Whether that’s a good thing or a downgrade? Honestly, it’s up to your personal preferences.

Green: Or at least, greenish

I really liked the Galaxy S22 green color, which was pretty similar to the Pacific Blue color on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The vibrancy of the shade really appealed to me. I’m less excited about this new Green. The new Green trades in this polish and shine for a paler, lighter green. It’s almost more gray-green to my eyes. On the bright side, it has a clean, professional clean look while still standing. It’s not a common shade, but it has a bit of conservative, reserved energy to it that might not appeal to those that like a bit more shine from their phones.

Are there any exclusive Samsung Galaxy S23 colors?

The Galaxy S22 series had a few special exclusive colors that stood out from the pack, including a light shade of blue and a unique red that had an almost orange-like hue to it. These models were specifically available online, with a few also being available in select regions or through select carriers. Samsung is again offering a few special colors, but they are only available from Samsung.com. The new colors are Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red for the Ultra.

As with the mainstream colors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors are fairly muted. Samsung may have been looking for sleek over bombastic in terms of style. But the special colors do stand out more than the main options, especially in the case of the red choice.

Unfortunately, only two of these special colors are available on the S23 and S23 Plus: Lime and Graphite. This could be a deliberate ploy by Samsung to draw even more buyers to the Ultra model, as those who want to stand out from the crowd with Sky Blue or red handsets have to go for the highest-end phone of the three.

By the way, you may have heard talk of a special Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. It is a thing, but even if you were lucky enough to get one of the 1,000 units available, you’re not getting a rare colorway with it. It’s a normal Galaxy S23 Ultra with a bunch of BMW swag.

The Galaxy S23 was released on February 17 so you can order online or pick it up in person now.

Top Samsung Galaxy S23 questions and answers

What colors are available on the Galaxy S23 series? All Galaxy S23 models can be purchased in one of the four available colorway options. The options include Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, and Green.

Which Galaxy S22 colors are available on the Galaxy S23? In reality, none. Nominally, Phantom Black and Green are the only two colors carried over from the Galaxy S22 series. However, all S23 colors are more muted than their predecessors.

What is the difference between the S23 Ultra green and S22 Ultra green? As we discussed above, the green of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is paler and lighter than that of the Galaxy S22. If you prefer subtlety, this might be a good thing for you. We tended to prefer the S22 version of the color.

Are there any special colors coming to the Galaxy S23 series? As well as the main colors, the S23 Ultra is be available from Samsung.com in Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have two of those special colors which are Lime and Graphite.

Which Samsung Galaxy S23 color should I choose? For those who prefer a pop of color, the best Galaxy S23 color option is Lavender. We think that Cream and Green may appeal to more professional buyers.

