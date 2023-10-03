Poll: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23FE hot or not?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. This is the latest “Fan Edition” smartphone in the company’s roster. Notably, it follows up the much-beloved Galaxy S20 FE and the much-loathed Galaxy S21 FE (there was no Galaxy S22 FE).

Now that we’ve seen everything there is to know about the phone, what do you think? Does Samsung have another hit on its hands? Or will the Galaxy S23 FE join the ranks of duds alongside the Galaxy S21 FE? Sound off in the poll below!

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Hot or not? 187 votes Hot! 44 % Not! 56 %

The Galaxy S23 FE obviously carries quite a bit of DNA from the main Galaxy S23. Size-wise, it falls in between the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a plastic back, a slightly weaker display, and, most notably, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the United States and a few other areas. Interestingly, Samsung neglected to include the far superior Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus for some reason. Other parts of the world get the Exynos 2200.

You can grab the 8GB/128GB Galaxy S23 FE for $599 in the US. The phone will be available from October 26.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Slightly larger than S23 • Good size battery • Competitively priced MSRP: $599.00 More than just a Fan Edition The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE landed as more than just a slimmed down S23, it's a fourth size phone in the line. With a 6.4-inch display, it's larger than the S23, but smaller than the S23 Plus. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this phone offers few compromises over the S23 for a decent cost savings. See price at Samsung

