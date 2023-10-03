Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Poll: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23FE hot or not?
Today, Samsung officially unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. This is the latest “Fan Edition” smartphone in the company’s roster. Notably, it follows up the much-beloved Galaxy S20 FE and the much-loathed Galaxy S21 FE (there was no Galaxy S22 FE).
Now that we’ve seen everything there is to know about the phone, what do you think? Does Samsung have another hit on its hands? Or will the Galaxy S23 FE join the ranks of duds alongside the Galaxy S21 FE? Sound off in the poll below!
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Hot or not?
The Galaxy S23 FE obviously carries quite a bit of DNA from the main Galaxy S23. Size-wise, it falls in between the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a plastic back, a slightly weaker display, and, most notably, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in the United States and a few other areas. Interestingly, Samsung neglected to include the far superior Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus for some reason. Other parts of the world get the Exynos 2200.
You can grab the 8GB/128GB Galaxy S23 FE for $599 in the US. The phone will be available from October 26.