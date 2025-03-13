Samsung's older Galaxy S flagships finally get a taste of One UI 7 with new beta

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR After months of waiting, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users can try out One UI 7 through the beta program for unlocked phones in the US and India.

Carrier-locked S23 phones are currently ineligible for the beta program, and so is the Galaxy S23 FE.

Users can sign up for One UI 7 beta through the Samsung Members app.

The wait for One UI 7 has tested the patience of Samsung fans, but it seems like the wait is finally coming to an end. One UI 7 betas have largely remained limited to the Galaxy S24 series but were recently expanded to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung is now opening up One UI 7 betas for the Galaxy S23 series in select regions.

We’re seeing reports from users suggesting that Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users in the US, India, and South Korea can now sign up for the One UI 7 beta program.

This beta is available only for the unlocked version of these devices, so those with a carrier-locked S23 will have to wait a bit. We couldn’t spot reports for the beta program being available for the Galaxy S23 FE, so users with this phone must also wait.

As expected, this One UI 7 beta is based on Android 15 and surprisingly comes with the March 1, 2025 security patch, the latest one around. The update is a hefty 4.6GB in size, so we recommend downloading it on an unmetered connection to avoid avoidable data charges.

To install the beta, you must enroll in the beta program via the Samsung Members app. Open the Samsung Members app and tap on the One UI 7 banner at the top of the screen. Once enrolled, the update will be available as an over-the-air (OTA) update within a few minutes.

Do remember to back up your data before installing the beta. Although joining the One UI 7 beta won’t wipe your device, leaving the beta program will, and backups made in One UI 7 won’t be available to restore on One UI 6. Remember, a beta will always have bugs. Given how much One UI 7 has been delayed, we expect a fair few bugs on this as well, so you should avoid installing the beta on your daily driver phone.

Have you tried One UI 7 on your Galaxy S23? Share your experience in the comments below!

