Galaxy S23 series owners in the US are finally getting stable One UI 8

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the One UI 8 update to the Galaxy S23 series in the US.

Users have reported that unlocked and carrier models are receiving the new software.

The software brings a new lock screen clock, call captions, and more to the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung has gradually brought the One UI 8 update to its older Galaxy phones, and it’s already available on the Galaxy S23 series in some markets. The US apparently wasn’t included in this initial global rollout, but there’s some good news.

Galaxy S23 series owners in the US (h/t: SamMobile) are now reporting that they’re getting the One UI 8 update. Users on Reddit and the Samsung Community forum have chimed in to confirm that they’ve received the new software.

This update is available on both carrier and unlocked variants of the Galaxy S23 phones and weighs in at 3.3GB. So you might want to switch to Wi-Fi if you’re not on an unlimited mobile data plan.

One UI 8 brings plenty of additions and tweaks to the Galaxy S23 series. These include call captions, a new lock screen clock, a more flexible Dex experience, a redesigned Reminder app, an improved Secure Folder, and more.

The news also comes as we learn a lot more about the One UI 8.5 update. This new software is tipped to offer automatic call screening, a feature to combat photosensitive epilepsy, and a more customizable control panel.

