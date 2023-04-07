Samsung is bringing a few more Galaxy S23 camera features to older phones

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is bringing its Image Clipper feature to older Galaxy flagship phones.

The option lets you cut specific objects and people from a picture, pasting them elsewhere.

Samsung is also bringing a couple of other camera-related additions to older phones.

Samsung launched the Apple-inspired Image Clipper feature on the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. The option lets you cut objects and people from photos, allowing you to paste them elsewhere. Fortunately, the Korean brand has confirmed that this feature is coming to older Galaxy phones.

A Samsung representative on the Korean-language Community forum (h/t: SamMobile) announced that the Image Clipper feature will land on the Galaxy S20 series and newer, the Galaxy Note 20 range, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and newer, and the Galaxy Z Flip and newer.

The announcement also noted that the software update to enable this feature on older phones was currently “in progress.” So you should be seeing this feature in your Gallery app soon.

These aren’t the only new camera features coming to older Galaxy phones, though. The Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are also getting Expert Raw/Pro/Pro Video modes on the front camera. Meanwhile, the S22 series, Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are getting a 300x astro hyperlapse option.

We’re nevertheless glad to see Samsung continuing to bring new features to older Galaxy phones. More recently, the One UI 5.1 update came to older phones, bringing additions like Expert RAW integration in the camera app, an improved smart suggestions widget, and improved PC integration.

