The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will launch globally soon. Or will it?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will apparently have a limited Galaxy S23 FE launch in Q3 2023.

It’s believed the company will launch the phone in more markets in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

That could mean some markets get the phone just before the S24 series launch.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE in early 2022 but skipped out on the Galaxy S22 FE. We’ve since heard plenty of rumors about the Galaxy S23 FE, and it sounds like we’ve just got launch details.

SamMobile has apparently received new release information about the Galaxy S23 FE, asserting that it will launch in Q3 2023. This launch will be limited to “select” markets at first.

Instead, the outlet claims Samsung will offer a wider release in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. That means you could be in for months of waiting if your country isn’t part of the first wave.

The apparent drawn-out release brings to mind the Galaxy S21 FE, which was widely expected to launch in late 2021 but ended up launching in early 2022. The release came roughly a month before the Galaxy S22 series launch. If this latest news is correct, that means some regions could only get the S23 FE mere months or perhaps weeks before the Galaxy S24 series launch.

The outlet also reiterates that the Galaxy S23 FE will use the Exynos 2200 chipset found in European Galaxy S22 series models. We hope the company has refined this processor, as we thought it delivered poor sustained performance in testing last year.

