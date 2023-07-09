Samsung Galaxy S22 problems and how to fix them

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series represented some of the best Android phones you could get only a short while ago. But, like with any smartphone, users have reported a few Galaxy S22 bugs and glitches over the past few months that will hopefully be fixed with workarounds and future software updates. So in this article, we’ll look at some common Samsung Galaxy S22 series problems and how to fix them! Editor’s note: The Galaxy S22 has been replaced by the Galaxy S23 series in 2023, but we will continue to update this guide to reflect the most common problems affecting Samsung’s former flagship smartphones.

Problem #1: Missing features in Samsung’s Google Messages app

Users have noticed that Samsung has a skinned version of Google Messages on the Galaxy S22, even though the name and the Google Play Store link are the same as what you’d see on a non-Samsung phone. Apart from the different layout and colors, the biggest complaint is that the Galaxy S22 messaging app is missing features like the ability to see emoji text reactions from iPhones and the option to send high-resolution photos with a Google Photos link.

Potential solutions: There’s no way to revert to the original version of Google Messages without relying on downloading and installing the non-Samsung version.

Open the Google Play Store, search for and open the Google Messages app page. Tap on the three vertical dots at the top right corner and toggle off Enable auto-update. Go to the Google Messages app settings and tap on Clear data and Clear cache. You will have to manually download the Messages APK file. Download and install the apk file on your phone. You should now see the regular version of Google Messages. Keep in mind that if you update the app through the Play Store, it will go back to the Samsung-skinned version again.

Problem #2: Android Auto problems

Users face lots of problems getting Android Auto to run with their Samsung Galaxy S22. Users sometimes only see a blank screen in the car, and Android Auto takes a couple of minutes to appear. The issue is more common for those trying to use Android Auto Wireless on the Galaxy S22.

Potential solutions: Android Auto connection issues are common if you’ve used Smart Switch to set up your new Galaxy S22. The best option is to find the app in the Google Play Store and uninstall and reinstall it. You can also go to Settings > Apps > Android Auto and tap on Force Stop . Tap on Storage and select both Clear cache and Clear data .

and tap on . Tap on and select both and . It’s also a good idea to go through the setup process again. Delete the device connection on your phone and the car and re-connect to Android Auto. If you’re having trouble connecting to Android Auto Wireless, set up a wired connection first by plugging in the Galaxy S22 with a cable. After establishing a wired connection initially, some users find that Android Auto Wireless works as expected the next time.

If you’re using a wired connection, the phone should automatically detect it and change the setting accordingly. If it still doesn’t work, tap on the Android System notification in the drop-down panel and check or change it to Transferring files/Android Auto .

. You can report any software issues to Samsung by going to the Samsung Members app and tapping on Get help > Send feedback > Error reports.

Problem #3: Galaxy S22 Fast charging or fast wireless charging not working

One of the more common Samsung Galaxy S22 problems users face is that the phone’s fast or wireless charging isn’t working as expected. Luckily, Samsung’s Super Fast Charging protocol is based on the open USB Power Delivery PPS standard so you can use many third-party adapters too. However, you might face slow charging using older adapters that don’t support PPS specifically.

Potential solutions: The Samsung Galaxy S22 phones don’t come with a charger in the box. Using an older Samsung charger or the wrong third-party wired or wireless charger seems to cause the problem. Even though it might have the correct charging speed, you need a USB PD PPS adapter to get the full fast charging rate on the Galaxy S22 series. Check out our list of the best chargers to fast-charge your Galaxy S22 for the best options available.

Problem #4: Notifications not showing as expected on Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 owners find that certain app notifications aren’t showing up until they open the app. This is most common with notifications from WhatsApp, Gmail, and other communication apps.

Potential solutions: The Galaxy S22’s battery optimization settings are likely causing a notification delay. Go to Settings > Apps and tap on the three vertical dots at the top right corner. Next, tap on Special access and select Optimize battery usage . Uncheck the apps you are not receiving notifications from. If you don’t see the entire app list, look for the Apps not optimized section at the top of the page and tap on All .

and tap on the three vertical dots at the top right corner. Next, tap on and select . Uncheck the apps you are not receiving notifications from. If you don’t see the entire app list, look for the section at the top of the page and tap on . Go to Settings > Apps > WhatsApp > Storage and tap on both Clear cache and Clear data. Be warned that this will delete all of your chats and you will have to log into your account again. Moreover, if resetting the app doesn’t work for you, you might want to uninstall and set up the app again.

Problem #5: Galaxy S22 fingerprint scanner not working

Some users reported having issues using the fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S22 devices. The scanner fails to recognize a fingerprint often and requires multiple attempts.

Potential solutions: The screen protector installed on the Galaxy S22 may cause touch-related problems. If you can live without it, I’d say the best option is to remove the screen protector altogether, and the fingerprint scanner should work as expected. Otherwise, read the reviews of screen protectors you consider buying to make sure that they are compatible with the sensor. A tempered glass layer can be especially problematic, so you might want to opt for TPU or hybrid screen protectors instead.

After removing or changing the screen protector, or if you’re having fingerprint scanner issues in general, delete any existing fingerprints and go through the setup again. You can try adding the same finger a couple of times as well.

Increase the touch sensitivity of the phone. Go to Settings > Display and scroll down to the Touch sensitivity setting and enable it. If you do so, you might want to also enable the Accidental touch protection setting. Keep in mind that this may increase battery drain.

Problem #6: Freezing apps

Some Galaxy S22 users are running into frozen apps or laggy and slow performance.

Potential solutions: Check whether another app is causing the problem. Boot the phone into Safe Mode (the instructions are in the guide section below) and see if the issue continues. A recently installed or updated app is the cause if it doesn’t. Uninstall any apps that have been installed or updated and see if the performance returns to normal. You can also try wiping the cache partition.

You can clear the app cache and data. Go to Settings > Apps and find the problem app. Go to Storage and tap on Clear cache and Clear data. If nothing works, uninstall and reinstall the app.

Problem #7: Galaxy S22 Wi-Fi connection drops frequently

A few users face frequent Wi-Fi connection drops on Galaxy S22 series phones, including Android Authority’s Joe Hindy. It seems to affect those using Wi-Fi 6 routers.

Potential solutions: A router setting seems to be causing the problem. The settings might be in a different place depending on the router you have, but you want to disable the Fast Roaming setting. On a Linksys router, log in to the router settings page, go to Privacy, and disable the Fast roaming (802.11r) setting.

Problem #8: Camera issues with Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra

There are a couple of Samsung Galaxy S22 camera problems users face. First, some users can’t open the camera settings (clicking on the gear icon on the viewfinder). It opens for a second before automatically closing. Other users are seeing the “camera failed” error.

Potential solutions: If you have trouble opening the camera settings, you need to change a setting in the Developer options . Go to Settings > Developer Options and look for Don’t keep activities . Disable the setting, and everything should work as expected.

. Go to and look for . Disable the setting, and everything should work as expected. Clear the app data and cache. Go to Settings > Apps > Camera > Storage and tap on Clear data and Clear cache.

Problem #9: Intermittent Wi-Fi connectivity issues on some Galaxy S22 phones

It’s not quite as common as other issues, but many have reported intermittent Wi-Fi connectivity issues. It’s diagnosable as shown in the screenshots above. You’ll remain connected to your router, but the phone will say that it’s not getting Internet. The phone will drop back to mobile data until the hiccup corrects itself or never, depending on how unlucky you are. It’s almost certainly a software issue that Samsung may fix in a future update.

Potential solutions: First and foremost, make sure your router is running its latest firmware. When we tested this issue, it almost entirely disappeared when I updated my router. This won’t work for all folks, but it worked for us.

The quick and easy method to temporarily fix the problem is to disconnect and reconnect your Wi-Fi. Some users have used airplane mode to do this and rebooting the whole phone also performs this task. Either way, disconnecting and reconnecting can sometimes temporarily solve the issue.

Go into Settings , then General management , and then Reset network settings . Resetting network settings has been shown to fix the issue for a bit longer, but it is not a permanent fix.

, then , and then . Resetting network settings has been shown to fix the issue for a bit longer, but it is not a permanent fix. The most permanent solution so far is turning off fast roam in your router settings. It may be called something else depending on your manufacturer. Some Reddit users have found that this solves the issue about 90% of the time. It’s also not permanent but we went days without having the issue after doing this fix.

Problem #9: Screenshot shortcut not working on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones

Some users have found themselves unable to capture screenshots on their Galaxy S22 series devices, even when using the correct shortcut (Power + Volume down buttons). This problem may occur if you’re using a corporate or school-issued smartphone with admin device policies preventing you from capturing on-screen content. But if you’re seeing this issue on your own personal device, the problem may lie somewhere else. As a temporary workaround, you can try using a voice assistant like Google Assistant or Bixby to capture a screenshot. Just bring one of them up and say “Take a screenshot”. Alternatively, you can enable a palm-based screenshot gesture via the following steps: Open the Settings app on your Galaxy S22 series smartphone. Look for the Advanced features sub-menu. Select Motions and gestures. Turn on the Palm swipe to capture toggle. Now, you can take a screenshot by swiping your palm across the screen, starting from the left edge.

Guides: How to factory reset, boot into Safe Mode, wipe cache partition on Galaxy S22

Note: To enter the recovery menu to factory reset the phone or to wipe the cache partition, you must plug your Galaxy S22 series phone in. You can connect the phone to your PC, but some users have also found success by plugging in USB-C earphones into the port. Also, keep in mind that it might take a few attempts to get into the recovery menu as the timing of pressing the buttons can be difficult to get right.

Factory reset Galaxy S22 To factory reset the Galaxy S22, first turn the phone off.

Press and hold the volume up and power buttons and release them when the Android logo appears.

Use the volume down button to navigate this menu. Move down to Wipe data/factory reset .

. Press the power button to select the highlighted option. Finally, use the volume button to choose Yes – delete all user data . Use the power button again to confirm your selection.

. Use the power button again to confirm your selection. Tap the power button to select Reboot system now. Boot Galaxy S22 into Safe Mode Turn the phone off.

Press and hold the power button until the phone’s model name and number appear on the screen.

Once the Samsung logo appears, release the power button and press and hold the volume down button. Hold the volume down button until the phone fully restarts.

You will see Safe Mode at the bottom left corner of the screen. Wipe cache partition on Galaxy S22 Turn the phone off.

Press and hold the volume up and power buttons and release them when the Android logo appears.

Use the volume down button to go to the Wipe cache partition setting and press the power button to confirm your selection.

setting and press the power button to confirm your selection. Press the volume button to select Yes and press the power button to confirm.

and press the power button to confirm. Restart the device once you see Reboot system now. What Galaxy S22 problems have you encountered? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. We’ll do our best to help.

