Not so fast: Galaxy S22's One UI 6.1 update halted due to a bug

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung recently began rolling out One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22 series, starting with South Korea.

However, some critical bugs have been spotted in the update, so the rollout has been halted.

The Galaxy S22 series was launched in 2022, and the phones have aged quite gracefully thanks to the flagship headroom that they launched with. Samsung has newer flagships in the form of the Galaxy S24 series, but the company is bringing over its highlight Galaxy AI software features to the older Galaxy S22 series. The One UI 6.1 update with these features had just begun rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series, but it seems that rollout has been temporarily halted.

X user Tarun Vats noticed that the One UI 6.1 build for the Galaxy S22 series has been reverted from Samsung’s FOTA server. We spotted user reports on Samsung Community forums indicating that the Galaxy S22 series update was halted due to bugs. It appears that after updating, in some cases, the lock screen stops working, followed by the touch screen, prompting the need for a factory reset.

Phone OEMs usually conduct staged rollouts for major updates, where the update is first rolled out to a small number of individuals and then gradually rolled out to more people. If any serious bugs are spotted, the update rollout can be halted in the initial stages, saving the larger community from a lot of inconvenience and hassle.

In the case of the Galaxy S22 series, the update rollout began in South Korea first, and it has now been halted. Samsung will now presumably go back to the drawing board to fix the bug. Then, the update rollout will restart and hopefully reach other regions. If you were waiting for the update to reach your phone soon, you will have to wait a little longer, but that is for the best.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments