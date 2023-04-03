The best Samsung Galaxy S22 series alternatives

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Whether it’s the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or S22 Ultra, there’s plenty to like about these phones. The Ultra model, in particular, marks the return of the S Pen slot for the first time since the Galaxy Note 20 series. But what if you want something a little different? Here are some of the best Galaxy S22 series alternatives you should consider.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Why we chose it: These are the latest and greatest Galaxy flagships, picking up where the Galaxy S22 series left off. Expect a major performance boost across the board as well as improved battery life.

The Galaxy S23 range is arguably the best Galaxy S22 series alternative on the market. You’re still getting familiar perks like a long-term software update pledge, the customizable One UI skin, and premium hardware features (IP68 rating, wireless charging). All three phones are also exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, bringing a major power and efficiency boost over the S22 range. Verdict: Galaxy S23 review | Galaxy S23 Plus review | Galaxy S23 Ultra review

Samsung’s Ultra model is undoubtedly the most impressive device of the lot, offering a 200MP main camera, dual tele cameras (3x and 10x), a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a QHD+ screen, 5,000mAh battery, and S Pen integration. Meanwhile, the S23 and S23 Plus are largely the same phones as the S22 and S22 Plus, bringing a 50MP+12MP+10MP triple camera system, a 3,900mAh battery for the standard model, and a 4,700mAh battery for the Plus variant.

Apple iPhone 14 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Why we chose it: Apple is Samsung’s main competitor, so it only makes sense that we place the iPhone flagships on this list. They’re also one of the few options on the list if you want a non-Android smartphone.

Apple and Samsung have been arch-rivals in the smartphone segment for years now, and this trend continues with the iPhone 14 series. You’ve got the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as the cheapest models, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max require plenty of cash. Verdict: iPhone 14 review | iPhone 14 Pro review

The standard and Plus models are more like refreshed iPhone 13 handsets. They offer the same A15 processor as 2021’s phones, a similar dual 12MP rear camera system, and the same wide notch. Meanwhile, the Pro devices sport an A16 processor, a 48MP main camera as part of a triple camera setup, and a pill-shaped display cutout dubbed the Dynamic Island. The Pro phones even offer 120Hz screens, whereas the standard models stick with 60Hz panels.

Otherwise, the iPhone 14 family also offers IP68 water/dust resistance, wireless charging, and access to Apple’s ecosystem of services and apps. Apple is also the only player outdoing Samsung when it comes to software updates.

Google Pixel 7 range

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Why we chose it: While Samsung makes fantastic devices, they can be a bit much in terms of software. Google’s own Pixel handsets offer a similarly high-end experience while keeping the UI simple and clean. You’ll also enjoy much faster updates.

The Pixel 7 phones are among the best Galaxy S22 alternatives you can find if value is what you’re after. The Tensor G2 processor is actually made by Samsung and uses a Samsung modem, although it has Google’s own AI silicon and isn’t as powerful as the S22 chips. You can also expect a solid update commitment here, although it tops out at three OS updates to Samsung’s four. Our verdict: Google Pixel 7 review | Google Pixel 7 Pro review

Google’s standard model is $200 cheaper than the base S22 was at launch, but still offers a much bigger battery (4,355mAh), water resistance, and wireless charging. In saying so, the Pixel 7 misses out on standard S22 features like a telephoto camera, 120Hz refresh rate (expect 90Hz here), and a top-flight processor.

The Pixel 7 Pro ups the ante over the Pixel 7 by bringing a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz QHD+ screen, and a 48MP 5x periscope camera. Best of all, the $899 price tag is $100 cheaper than the S22 Plus was at launch and $300 cheaper than the S22 Ultra’s launch price. However, the S22 Ultra packs two telephoto cameras (3x and 10x), making for a more well-rounded camera system on paper.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is well worth considering if you want that well-rounded Galaxy flagship experience at a much cheaper price.

The S21 Ultra is obviously the top-end phone of the lot, and it was the first Samsung Galaxy S flagship to offer a 10x telephoto camera (also packing a 3x shooter). Combine that with a 5,000mAh battery, S Pen support, and a 108MP main camera, and you’ve got a feature-filled proposition.

Samsung’s vanilla and Plus phones aren’t nearly as impressive, owing to much smaller batteries and hybrid zoom cameras instead of proper telephoto shooters. But they still get the job done well in 2023. Otherwise, all three phones offer a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 2100 processor, an IP68 rating, wireless charging, and relatively slow 25W wired charging speeds.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Why we chose it: Once known as the flagship killer, OnePlus continues to make good devices. The OnePlus 10 Pro offers a solid experience and high-end specs.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was released in China first, but only launched in global markets after Samsung’s phones. Nevertheless, this device is definitely one of the better Galaxy S22 series alternatives.

OnePlus’s 2022 device packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen (QHD+), and a 5,000mAh battery. This lines up well with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But the OnePlus phone also serves up 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, beating Samsung’s devices. Verdict: OnePlus 10 Pro review

In terms of photography, you’ll get a 48MP primary shooter, 50MP ultrawide lens, and 8MP 3.3X telephoto camera. We didn’t think this camera system resulted in top-notch shots, though. Nevertheless, the rest of the package and OnePlus’s three-year update pledge means it’s still a solid alternative to Samsung’s flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Why we chose it: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is worth a look if you like Samsung’s flagship experience but want it in a foldable. Most of the compromises are worth it for the form factor.

Like Samsung’s high-end phones but want something that stands out from the pack? Then the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be one of the best Galaxy S22 series alternatives owing to its foldable design. Verdict: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

The Z Flip 4 packs a clamshell design with a small external screen for alerts, media controls, and camera previews. Open the device, however, and you’ve got a 6.7-inch folding screen on offer here. Samsung also lets you partially fold the device to prop it up, serving as a tripod for photography or for viewing content.

A Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor means this phone is actually a little more powerful than the S22 series. But that 3,700mAh battery means you should expect similarly poor endurance as the base S22. You also miss out on a telephoto camera here.

These are our favorite Galaxy S22 series alternatives. Not convinced by these picks? Then grab yourself a Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone via the links below.

