Galaxy S21 series starts getting hefty April update with S23 camera features

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S21 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. Samsung usually pushes out updates to the entire series, but this may vary per variant and carrier.

All the three Galaxy S21 series phones launched with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.1 skin on top. Samsung will offer three major Android OS updates to the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. The company also guarantees four years of security updates for all devices. Current stable version : Android 13

: Android 13 When will the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra get Android 14? December 2023 / January 2024 (Estimated)

Latest Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra update April 14, 2023: The Galaxy S21 series is now receiving a hefty April update, according to folks over at Galaxy Club. The update weighs around 1GB and brings the April security patch to the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. However, it also brings Camera and Gallery app improvements. The Image Clipper from the Galaxy S23 series is now making it to the Galaxy S21 series’ Gallery app. So you can now press and hold on an image to clip out a person or an object.

The update comes with firmware version G996BXXU7EWCH and has just started rolling out in some regions, so you might have to wait a while before you get it.

To check if the update is available for your device, head to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.

Previous Samsung Galaxy S21 series updates March 15, 2023: The March 2023 update for the Galaxy S23 series rolled out with minimal changes. According to Samsung’s documentation, the update brought the March 2023 security patch and fixes for five critical and several high-level vulnerabilities.

February 14, 2023: Samsung started rolling out One UI 5.1 update to the Galaxy S21 series. As per SamMobile, the update was first made available in some European countries with firmware version G99xBXXU6EWAF.

January 25, 2023: The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra received the January 2023 security patch with versions G99XU1UES5DWA2 and G99XUSQS5DWA5. The firmware fixed over fifty security issues.

December 13, 2022: Samsung rolled out the December 2022 security update to the S21 series fixing 93 security vulnerabilities. The software carried the version number G991BXXU5DVKF.

November 16, 2022: Not long after the Android 13 update rolled out to Galaxy S21 models, a new update is now available. Spotted by SamMobile, the update features firmware version G99xBXXS5DVK1 and includes the November 2022 security patch that wasn't included in the previous update.

November 7, 2022: Samsung started dishing out the Android 13-based update to Galaxy S21 owners. The update has firmware version G99xBXXU5DVJC and was made available in several European markets initially, including Germany and the UK.

September 29, 2022: Samsung brought the October 2022 security patch to devices, XDA-Developers reported. It has firmware version G99xBXXS5CVIF for Exynos models, version G99xUSQS5CVI8 for carrier devices, and version G99xU1UES5CVI8 for unlocked handsets.

September 7, 2022: Samsung is bringing the September 2022 security patch to the Galaxy S21 series. SammyFans reports that the update is rolling out in Germany and bears firmware versions G991BXXS5CVHI, G996BXXS5CVHI, and G998BXXS5CVHI.

August 29, 2022: Samsung brought the Galaxy S22's camera-focused update to the S21 series. Samsung's Community forums confirmed that the update landed in Korea and Germany with firmware versions G99xNKSU3CVH7 and G99xBXXU5CVH7.

July 28, 2022: Samsung rolled out the August security patch to the Galaxy S21 series with firmware version G99xBXXU5CVGB.

May 31, 2022: Samsung rolled out the June 2022 Android security patch to Galaxy S21 devices (per SamMobile). The OTA carries firmware version G998BXXU5CVEB and doesn't seem to add any other new features to the S21 trio.

May 2, 2022: Samsung rolled out the May 2022 Android security patch to Galaxy S21 devices (per SamMobile). The OTA comes with firmware version G991BXXU5CVDD and doesn't seem to bring any new features to the S21 trio.

April 4, 2022: Samsung sent out the April 2022 Android security patch to Galaxy S21 devices (per SamMobile). The update first appeared in Germany, followed by other regions. It didn't bring much else other than the security patch and some bug fixes.

March 16, 2022: Samsung has quietly pushed the One UI 4.1 update to Galaxy S21 series phones in Canada, according to Tizen Help and Samsung Canada Community members.

February 16, 2022: The Korean brand has reportedly pushed out the February 2022 security update to the Galaxy S21 series. SamMobile reports that the update (firmware version G99xBXXS4BVA8) has hit Egypt and Nigeria for now, but that more countries are expected to get it in the coming days.

January 6, 2022: Samsung pushed out the January 2022 security update to its current range-topping series. Per SamMobile, the update brought firmware version G99xBXXU4BULF and a few stability improvements. What Samsung Galaxy S21 update are you running? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you've spotted an OTA that we haven't, tip us!

