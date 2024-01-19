Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: At a glance The S24 Ultra offers much better performance via a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The new phone does have a slightly smaller 6.8-inch screen, but gains an adaptive 1-to-120Hz refresh rate.

Camera tech includes upgrades like a 200-megapixel main sensor, wider apertures for better low-light shooting, and laser autofocus.

While the S20 Ultra does have a microSD slot missing in later Samsung phones, the S24 Ultra does have higher base storage and a 1TB top tier.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED

3,200 x 1,440

20:9 ratio

120Hz refresh rate at 1080p

60Hz refresh rate at 1440p

HDR10+ certified

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6.8-inch Dynamix AMOLED 2X Display

3,120 x 1,440

Adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ certified



Processor

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 990

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12 or 16GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 or 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

MicroSD

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Yes, up to 1TB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra No



Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5,000mAh

45 wired charging

15W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5,000mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless

Wireless PowerShare



Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Rear:

- Wide-angle: 108MP, 1/1.33", ƒ/1.8, .8µm

- Telephoto: 48MP, ƒ/3.5, .8µm

- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.4µm

- VGA time-of-flight sensor



Hybrid optical/digital zoom at 10x

Super Resolution at 100x



Front

- 40MP sensor, ƒ/2.2, .7µm, AF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rear:

- Wide-angle: 200MP, ƒ/1.7, Super Quad Pixel AF, OIS

- Main telephoto: 50MP, ƒ/3.4, 5x optical zoom, Quad Pixel AF, OIS

- Second telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 3x zoom, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

- Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, Dual Pixel AF, 120-degree FOV



Laser autofocus

100x Space Zoom



Front:

- 12MP, ƒ/2.2, Dual Pixel AF

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 4G LTE

5G (sub-6GHz, DSS, TDD/FDD, SA and NSA, mmWave)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4G LTE

5G (incl. sub-6GHz TDD/FDD)

Operating system

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra One UI 2.0

Android 10

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra One UI 6.1

Android 14

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra IP68

Security

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Gray

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 76x166.9x8mm

220g

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 79x162.3x8.6mm

232g



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Launched at $1,399, available used starting at approx. $275 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts at $1,299.99

The S20 Ultra has long been discontinued, but you can find used models floating around at a substantial discount. The more important thing to note here is that whereas that device launched at $1,399, the S24 Ultra starts modestly cheaper at $1,299.99. It’s rare for new flagships to be cheaper than their predecessors. Samsung is presumably feeling the heat from Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max ($1,199), among other competitors.

There’s no reason for most people to invest in the 1TB model — certainly when we tend to use cloud streaming for music and video. You might be the exception if you shoot a lot of 4K clips, like caching movies and TV shows for travel, and/or plan to install multiple games with demanding 3D graphics.

The S24 is launching worldwide on January 31, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

The S24 Ultra should be a welcome upgrade if you’re in the market for one. The S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is going to be noticeably faster than the Snapdragon 865 found in US versions of the S20 Ultra, and certainly the Exynos 990 chip in international models.

You’re also getting improved camera tech, primarily in the form of a 200-megapixel main camera, wider apertures for better low-light shooting, and laser autofocus. Samsung has shrunk the front camera from 40 megapixels down to 12, but that’s an easy tradeoff for improvements elsewhere. Most people don’t need that level of detail for selfies.

You may have noticed that the S24 Ultra uses a slightly smaller 6.8-inch display. The resolution gap should be invisible however, and in return you get a 120Hz refresh rate across the board, with the ability to scale down to 1Hz to save power or support always-on display functions.

We do wish the S24 still had the S20 Ultra’s microSD slot, but that’s a much larger argument against Samsung and overall industry trends. You can’t upsell shoppers on internal storage if it’s easy to add another 256GB or more via a card, after all.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a bunch of AI features.

There are new Galaxy AI features in the S24 Ultra, but we need to spend more time with those ourselves, and it remains to be seen how many of them will carry backwards to older devices. They could make some tasks easier, such as web searches and locating settings.

In the end, the real decision is whether you should be looking at rival products or even upgrading at all. The S20 Ultra is old enough that you should consider it, but if it’s still keeping up with apps and shooting quality photos and video, upgrading to anything is purely a luxury. And $1,300 remains a lot to spend on any phone, particularly when you can get most of the same benefits from something like Google’s $1,000 Pixel 8 Pro. Mind that you’ll need to spend over $1,000 on a Pixel to match the S24 Ultra’s 256GB of entry storage.

However, we should mention that the S24 Ultra is slated to get seven years of Android updates, all the way up to Android 21. On the other hand, software support for the Galaxy S20 Ultra has ended with the Android 13 update, so that may be a good enough reason for some to upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: FAQ

Do the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra have an SD card slot? The S20 Ultra does, but the S24 Ultra does not.

Are the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra waterproof? Yes, but only to a degree. Both of them have an IP68 rating, which means they can be submerged to a depth of 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) for 30 minutes. They should be alright if they get caught in the rain or dropped in a bathtub, in other words, but you shouldn’t intentionally swim with them or take them in the shower unless you can find a fully sealed case. Avoid salt water and chlorine.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen? Both phones have flat screens.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra come with a screen protector? No, neither phone ships with a screen protector.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra support 5G? Yes, both phones support 5G, although you should check if the phones support 5G in your country and with your specific carrier.

